Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: March 6 - 9

Watch three nights of works by artist Cauleen Smith. Prep for the Oscars at the Academy Museum with screenings and discussions. Listen to Nathaniel Rateliff play tunes by Harry Nilsson.



Events

Monday, March 6; 8 p.m.

One!

The Groundlings Theatre

7307 Melrose Ave., Fairfax

The Groundlings present a one-night-only solo improv show starring actor, comedian and writer Ryan Gaul, directed by Deanna Oliver.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Tuesday, March 7; 6 p.m.

Can Decolonization Explain Everything?

ASU California Center

1111 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Zócalo Public Square and the UCI Forum for the Academy and the Public present a discussion on decolonization with artist Serge Attukwei Clottey, and essayists and novelists Laila Lalami and Pankaj Mishra. The panel explores the different ways decolonization has impacted all aspects of culture and its effects on how we as a society view the world. Livestream option available.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Tuesday, March 7 - Sunday, March 19

Mean Girls

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

The big screen hit comes to the stage as a musical comedy with a book by Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film; Jeff Richmond did the music, featuring lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

COST: Tickets start at $28; MORE INFO



Tuesday, March 7; 6:30 and 9 p.m.

Candlelight: From Billie Holiday to Billie Eilish

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood

Listen to a concert by candlelight as a harpist and vocalists accompanied by backing band celebrate the four-year anniversary of Billie Eilish’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The night also features tunes from another of one of music’s famous Billies — Billie Holiday.

COST: Tickets start at $30; MORE INFO

Wednesday, March 8; 10 p.m.

Bridgerton-Prov: Musical Edition

Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre

5919 Franklin Ave., Franklin Village

Join the fictional town of Bridgerton, England, as a cast improvises smutty stories into a messy British reality show with live music by Logan Browning (guitar) and Zach Pyke (piano). This is an 18+ show.

COST: $5; MORE INFO

Wednesday, March 8 - Sunday, March 12

Academy's Oscar Week Events

David Geffen Theater

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

In the days leading up to Oscar Sunday, the museum hosts a series of events that include the screening of all nominated shorts and panel conversations featuring Academy Award–nominated filmmakers. In addition, the museum presents its second annual Oscars Night at the Museum on March 12 from 3 to 10 p.m.

COST: $15 - $250; MORE INFO

Wednesday, March 8; 8 p.m.

Nathaniel Rateliff Plays Nilsson

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

In 1973, singer-songwriter Harry Nilsson released an album of standards, A Little Touch Of Schmilsson in the Night. Rateliff takes on the album, mixing in his style of folk, Americana, and vintage R&B. After performing the album in its entirety, the evening ends with Rateliff and the orchestra performing some of his favorite Nilsson originals.

COST: $49 - $109; MORE INFO

Watch three nights of works by artist Cauleen Smith at the Billy Wilder Theater at the Hammer Museum. (A still from 'Crow Requiem,' courtesy of the artist)

Thursday, March 9 - Saturday, March 11

Cauleen Smith: In Space, In Time

Billy Wilder Theater

The Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood

The UCLA Film & Television Archive and Hammer Museum host three nights of work by L.A.-based artist and educator Cauleen Smith. The first night features a rare performance of her evolving Black Utopia LP followed by two programs of short films on Friday and Saturday. Smith will be in person on all three nights.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, March 9; 7:30 p.m.

Strong Words: Voices of the City

Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Attend a night of storytelling and music inspired by the theme of Migration and Movement. Guest performers are Russell Alexander-Orozco, Annabelle Gurwitch, Marlene Nichols, Carla Rudy, Sandra Tsing Loh and Sholeh Wolpé. Music by Our Last Summer. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for exploring the museum before the show.

COST: Free for Autry members, $10 for nonmembers; MORE INFO

Thursday, March 9; 7:30 p.m.

Staff Picks Comedy Show

Be Kind Video

3601 1/2 Magnolia Blvd., Burbank

This comedy show takes place on the second Thursday of the month, featuring a happy (not sad) comedy experience. This month's performers are Anna Drezen, Langston Kerman, Subhah Agarwal, Amber Rollo And Sammy Mowrey. Chris Calogero and Emily Winter host the night at the dog-friendly venue.

COST: $10 suggested donation; MORE INFO



Viewing Pick

History of the World, Part II

History of the World, Part I, written and directed by Mel Brooks, was released in 1981. Now 40 years later, its sequel returns with Brooks still writing and executive producing the TV series. Each of the eight episodes features several sketches that take the audiences (irreverently) through different periods of human history. The cast includes Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll and Ike Barinholtz. The show’s first two episodes premiere on Hulu Monday, March 6. Two new episodes will be released daily, with the finale on Thursday, March 9.



Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink deals to indulge in this week.



The national organization Regarding Her (RE:Her) continues its celebration of Women’s History Month with the third annual RE:Her Festival through Sunday, March 12. Events this week include a Chao Krung x Jitlada: From Bangkok to Phuket dinner on Monday, March 6 to Trejo's Coffee & Donuts x Milk Jar collaboration on the Thin-Mint Abuelita Glaze Donut.

It’s National Cereal Day on Tuesday, March 7, and Cap’n Crunch himself stops at Randy’s Donuts Inglewood location from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for special giveaways and prizes to celebrate the cereal’s 60th anniversary. Tuesday also marks the last day to buy the Cap’n Crunch Crunch Berries donut (available at all Randy’s locations).

On Monday, March 6, at 1:11 p.m., Nothing Bundt Cakes locations will be giving away free Oreo Cookies & Cream Bundlets to the first 111 guests in honor of Oreo’s 111th birthday. The bundtlet is a classic white cake baked with Oreo pieces and topped with Nothing Bundt Cakes’ cream cheese frosting.

Café Gratitude’s pop-up dinner series continues on International Women’s Day (Wednesday, March 8) at 7 p.m. with Executive Chef Seizan Dreux Ellis and Gracias Madre WeHo’s Executive Chef Diana Briscoe. The duo offers a four-course Latin-inspired dinner of fresh, plant-based ingredients paired with curated wine and non-alcoholic beverage pairings. Tickets are $100 per person with extra for beverage pairings.

The Los Angeles Chapter of the Pink Boots Society — a nonprofit dedicated to supporting women and nonbinary individuals in the fermented/alcoholic beverage industry — partners with more than 20 breweries across the greater L.A. area for 2023 Collaboration Brew Days. Many events are taking place on International Women’s Day this Wednesday, March 8 and throughout the month to commemorate Women’s History Month.