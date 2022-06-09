Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: June 10 - 12

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Party with Pride at SoCal celebrations. Learn WTF are NFTs at an all-day event. Learn about wines of ancient Persia. Check out an exhibition (and more events) dedicated to the iconic 1932 Ford and other hot rods.



Through Sunday, June 19

Dances With Films: L.A.

TCL Chinese Theater

6925 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The Dances With Films festival remains committed to indie filmmakers and filmmaking. And BTW, it's not a festival focused on either dance or Kevin Costner classic Dances With Wolves — the name is a play on other “dance” fests like Slamdance, Sundance, etc. Now in its 25th year, DWF opens with The Walk, a powerful story based on the true events surrounding Boston's 1974 desegregation busing. Closing out the festival is the thriller Ghostwritten, starring Jay Duplass.

COST: $20, passes $425; MORE INFO

Friday, June 10: 7:30 p.m.

Rachel Bloom Tries Out Her New Special And Let’s See What Happens!

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

The comedian, best known as the co-creator and star of the CW musical dramedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, tests out new material in front of a live audience. Her first book, I Want To Be Where The Normal People Are, was published in November 2020.

COST: $30; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 11 - Sunday, June 12

101 Festival

The Hollywood Bowl - 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

The Ford - 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E, Hollywood Hills

To celebrate the Hollywood Bowl’s 100th season, the L.A. Phil presents a free festival of music and community at the historic venues on either side of the 101 Freeway. Performers include Ben Harper, the L.A. Phil, Sheila E., Emotional Oranges, DJ Cut Chemist, and a rare joint appearance by the UCLA Bruin and USC Trojan marching bands. Seats to this free event have been reserved, but additional seats may become available closer to the event.

COST: FREE, but reservations necessary; MORE INFO

The Getty celebrates its 25th anniverary with another community celebration in Koreatown. (Brian S. Nelson)

Saturday, June 11 - Sunday, June 12: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Getty 25 Celebrates Koreatown

Liberty Park

3700 Wilshire Blvd., Koreatown

The Getty Center continues its series of outdoor community art festivals celebrating its 25th anniversary. The family-friendly weekend features an immersive digital experience of the Getty’s collections, music, dance, food vendors, workshops, and community. The Ktown festival features performances by Bangladesh Academy Los Angeles and Don Kim Korean Classical Music & Dance, with music by El Feeling and Buyepongo.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 11 - Sunday, June 12

American Indian Arts Marketplace

Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park

The largest Native American arts fair in Southern California returns with handmade works (including beadwork, basketry, photography, and mixed media) from more than 100 artists who represent different Native nations. The weekend also features hoop dancing by Terry Goedel and family, dancing and drumming by the Wild Horse Native American Association, screenings from the 2022 Sundance Institute Indigenous Short Film Tour, and live readings of two new plays currently in development from Native Voices at the Autry.

COST: Single-day admission: $6 - $14; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 11: 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

WTF NFT?

The Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood

This daylong event explores NFTs with technologists, scholars, artists, and advocates. Learn the basics of exactly what an NFT (non-fungible token) is, blockchain technologies, how NFTs work, and why you should pay attention to the changing landscape. Musician/artist Reggie Watts delivers the day’s keynote, followed by a happy hour reception in the museum courtyard.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO



Saturday, June 11 - Sunday, June 12: 5 p.m.

Bacchus Uncorked: Drinking Like a Persian King

Getty Villa

17985 Pacific Coast Hwy., Pacific Palisades

Historian Touraj Daryaee leads attendees on a tour of the flavorful history of ancient wines from Afghanistan to Iraq. Following the presentation, sip distinctive wines while checking out the sculpture and flora of the Villa's gardens. Tickets include wine and appetizers. 21+.

COST: $90; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 11 - Sunday, June 12

HoneyFest 2022

Mayfair Hotel

1256 W. 7th St., downtown L.A.

The two-day music conference, which focuses on female empowerment and reshaping the culture of entertainment, features wellness workshops, career-development panels and presentations by keynote speakers, DJs, and live music.

COST: Single-day tickets start at $50; MORE INFO

Ray Kirk performs at the Rising Japan MusicFest in Norco this weekend. (Courtesy of Rising Japan MusicFest)

Saturday, June 11 - Sunday, June 12

Rising Japan MusicFest

SilverLakes Sports Complex

5555 Hamner Ave., Norco

The music festival features two outdoor stages that showcase Japanese and Japanese American artists, including Travis Japan and Johnny's Jr. Other booths and installations highlight Japanese culture, from comedy to dance performances — and you'll find food, drinks, and other vendors.

COST: Single-day tickets start at $35, passes available; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 11: 4 p.m.

Jamie Jones’ Paradise In The Park

Pershing Square

532 South Olive St., downtown L.A.

A little bit of Ibiza comes to DTLA with a night of house and techno sets — some solo others back-to-back — from Jamie Jones, Dubfire b2b Art Department, Carlita (Sunset Set), DJ Holographic, and Airrica.

COST: Tickets start at $60; MORE INFO

The Ford 1932 'McGee Roadster' will be on view in the exhibition 'Ford Fever: The Deuce Turns 90' at the Petersen Automotive Museum. (Ted Seven aka Ted7)

Saturday, June 11 - Sunday, June 12: 5 p.m.

1932 Ford Celebration

The Petersen Museum

6060 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

The museum celebrates the 90th anniversary of the iconic 1932 Ford this weekend by creating National Hot Rod Day on Saturday, June 11. Check out the opening of the new hot rod exhibit — Ford Fever: The Deuce Turns 90. You can also attend the Deuce Gala on Friday night and the Deuce Day Cruise-In on Sunday.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 11: 1 - 11 p.m.

L.A. Pride in the Park

L.A. State Historic Park

1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A.

L.A. Pride festivities move eastward this year, including a concert headlined by Christina Aguilera, with additional performances by Anitta, Syd, Chika, and Golden Globe-winner Michaela Jaé (fka MJ Rodriguez). The day also includes vendors and exhibitor booths, activations, food and drink, and 21+ beer gardens.

COST: Tickets start at $75; MORE INFO

Sunday, June 12: 10:30 a.m.

52nd Annual L.A. Pride Parade

Hollywood Blvd. and Cahuenga to Highland

L.A. held the first permitted gay parade in the world in 1970, and the LGBTQ+ procession returns to Hollywood Blvd. on Sunday. The day features 130 contingents of marchers, performers, nonprofits, celebs and the businesses that celebrate their LGBTQ+ employees. Grand marshals include Sir Lady Java, Mark Indelicato, and Paula Abdul. Join in the fun and come out to celebrate Pride!

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, June 12: 12 - 10 p.m.

Future Lovers Block Party

Hollywood and Vine, Hollywood

Following the L.A. Pride Parade, a large section of Hollywood and Vine will be closed down for a huge block party with three stages in the Capitol Records and Avalon parking lot. The day's headliner is the multi-hyphenated artist Kiesza, with additional performances by Eurovision winner Netta Barzi, Felix Da Housecat, Jessica Wild, Elliott with 2 Ts, Maria Balenciaga, Calypso Jet, and drag performer Kyra Jete. The performances inside Avalon pay homage to Ballroom Culture.

COST: $40 - $80; MORE INFO

Sunday, June 12: 8 p.m.

Kishi Bashi

El Rey Theatre

5515 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

The multi-instrumentalist and singer (formerly of Jupiter One and Of Montreal) is on a 10th anniversary tour of his debut album 151a. The show includes a performance of the album in full, alongside additional songs from his catalog.

COST: $30; MORE INFO

Outdoor Pick

Radiant Rides

With temperatures on the rise, it’s time to hit the water. The Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort in Newport Beach offers various water sport rentals, from pedal boats to kayaks — and even an inflatable water park. But their “ Radiant Rides ” sound super cool: Cruise around the calm lagoon for 1.5 hours at night on LED-lit, stand-up paddle boards (SUP) on Friday and Saturday nights. The single-person SUP runs $35 and the two-person board costs $70. All riders must know how to swim and wear a lifejacket for the duration of the ride.

Viewing Pick

A Trip to the Moon and Other Trips Through Time and Space

The Academy Museum presents film director and collector Serge Bromberg on Saturday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m. Bromberg discusses his collection and screens a selection of early films , as well as accompanying them on piano — the way the films were originally featured. The program is being presented in conjunction with LACMA’s City of Cinema: Paris 1850–1907 . Admission: $10.

American Beauty in Venice offers three grill kits this summer, including a baby back ribs kit pictured above. (Courtesy of American Beauty)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:



Now through Labor Day, the Venice steakhouse American Beauty offers three Summer Grill Kits and a number of a la carte items for backyard grilling. The Steakhouse Burger Kit ($75) includes steakhouse burgers, stuffed hashbrown, watermelon salad, and strawberry shortcake. Other kits feature baby back ribs or Flannery dry-aged ribeye.

offers three Summer Grill Kits and a number of a la carte items for backyard grilling. The Steakhouse Burger ($75) includes steakhouse burgers, stuffed hashbrown, watermelon salad, and strawberry shortcake. Other kits feature baby back ribs or Flannery dry-aged ribeye. Attend the O.C.’s biggest Michelada party at the O.C. Fair & Event Center (Lot D) on June 11 from 2-7 p.m. Drink Micheladas and nibble on food while listening to live music and attending a car exhibition. $20 general admission; $10 for designated driver and those 20 or younger.

at the O.C. Fair & Event Center (Lot D) on June 11 from 2-7 p.m. Drink Micheladas and nibble on food while listening to live music and attending a car exhibition. $20 general admission; $10 for designated driver and those 20 or younger. Love watermelon? The California Watermelon Festival takes place on June 11 and 12 at Hansen Dam’s soccer fields in Lakeview Terrace. Admission includes all-you-can-eat watermelon. If that’s not enough to satisfy you, then purchase other watermelon-ish dishes like watermelon-battered deep-fried shrimp tacos, watermelon funnel cake, watermelon smoothies, and more than 20 other food vendors. Advance tickets run from $10.20-$13.60.

takes place on June 11 and 12 at Hansen Dam’s soccer fields in Lakeview Terrace. Admission includes all-you-can-eat watermelon. If that’s not enough to satisfy you, then purchase other watermelon-ish dishes like watermelon-battered deep-fried shrimp tacos, watermelon funnel cake, watermelon smoothies, and more than 20 other food vendors. Advance tickets run from $10.20-$13.60. Melanie Wine Bar in the Beverly Grove neighborhood holds an interactive wine education and tasting event on Saturday, June 11 from 4-5 p.m. Learn about sparkling wines , different grapes, and the history and regions/styles including Champagne, Cava, Prosecco, Sekt, Cremant, and Lambrusco.

in the Beverly Grove neighborhood holds an interactive wine education and tasting event on Saturday, June 11 from 4-5 p.m. Learn about , different grapes, and the history and regions/styles including Champagne, Cava, Prosecco, Sekt, Cremant, and Lambrusco. Moo’s Craft Barbecue in Lincoln Heights celebrates its one-year anniversary all June long with the "Moo’s and Friends” BBQ series . On Saturday, they’re hosting the folks from Heritage Barbecue in San Juan Capistrano.

. On Saturday, they’re hosting the folks from Heritage Barbecue in San Juan Capistrano. Desert 5 Spot in Hollywood holds a new “Desert Hour” on their rooftop Wednesdays through Fridays from 6-8 p.m. The happy hour features $3 tacos, $6 beer and wine, and $9 cocktails.

in Hollywood holds a new “Desert Hour” on their rooftop Wednesdays through Fridays from 6-8 p.m. The happy hour features $3 tacos, $6 beer and wine, and $9 cocktails. The Varnish, Mister O’s, and Birdie G’s bars are offering a Father’s Day Golden Hour special featuring Aberfeldy single-malt Scotch now through June 26. For $25 per person, the Golden Hour includes two stools at the bar and an hour-long tasting experience that will guide you through a range of top-rated whiskies and whisky cocktails. Reservations must be made through Tock , and participants must be 21+ to participate.

, and participants must be 21+ to participate. Catch Hospitality Group (creators of Catch seafood restaurants) opened Catch Steak L.A. in Beverly Grove earlier this week. Carnivores can look forward to the Beef Sommelier experience with the "Flight of Three" steak offering. The menu includes non-steak, vegetarian, and vegan options.

in Beverly Grove earlier this week. Carnivores can look forward to the Beef Sommelier experience with the "Flight of Three" steak offering. The menu includes non-steak, vegetarian, and vegan options. On Friday, June 10 from 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles holds the June edition of its Cocktails In Historic Places series at La Grande Orange Cafe in Pasadena. The building is the site of a former 1934 train station. No RSVP necessary — just show up to chat about history and cocktails. No host bar.

series at La Grande Orange Cafe in Pasadena. The building is the site of a former 1934 train station. No RSVP necessary — just show up to chat about history and cocktails. No host bar. Orange County Register food critic Brad A. Johnson just released his annual list of the 75 Best Places to Eat in the O.C. Favorites include the aforementioned Heritage Barbecue, Taco María in Costa Mesa, and Marché Moderne in Newport Beach.