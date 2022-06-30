Best Things To Do This July 4th Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: July 1 - 4

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks and festivals. Learn about the magic of mushrooms at First Fridays. Attend the huge Anime Expo.

Friday, July 1: 5 p.m.

First Fridays: Mushroom Magic

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exhibition Blvd., Exposition Park

Science, music, and cocktails intersect at NHM’s popular series. The discussions this month center on the theme "Seeds to Psychedelics," examining clinical applications for psilocybin and the benefits that fungi can bring in everyday life. Music by Vegyn and DJ Wyldeflower.

COST: $20 (nonmembers); MORE INFO

Friday, July 1: 9:30 p.m.

Abba Night

Boardner's

1652 N Cherokee Ave., Hollywood

Club Decades presents a night of classic disco featuring a dance party and live concert experience inspired by Studio 54 and the music of the Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Blondie, Chic, Grace Jones, Diana Ross, Evelyn Champagne King, Earth Wind & Fire, along with many others. Catch live performances by up-and-coming acts Devon Thompson and Hannah Hughes. 18+.

COST: $15 - $20; MORE INFO

Friday, July 1 - Monday, July 4

Anime Expo

Los Angeles Convention Center

201 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.

The largest anime and manga convention in North America returns to showcase Japanese art and culture. The expo features film and TV screenings, workshops, art, gaming, karaoke, a fashion show, comics, cosplay, and live music performances.

COST: $50 - $160; MORE INFO

Friday, July 1 - Sunday, July 31

Ultra Cinematheque 70: The American Cinematheque’s 70mm Festival

Aero Theatre

1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

American Cinematheque salutes the Golden Age of 70mm filmmaking — from 1955 to 1970 — and features newly struck 70mm prints from Universal. Films include The Master, Malcolm X, Vertigo, Starman, Spartacus, and Howard the Duck. This weekend, catch Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) and Ron Fricke’s Baraka (1992).

COST: $10 - $15; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 2 - Monday, July 4; 9 p.m.

Cinespia + Fireworks

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

This weekend’s movie lineup at the iconic Hollywood cemetery will featureThe Fast and the Furious (Saturday), Purple Rain (Sunday), and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (Monday). Picnic on the lawn and stick around for the post-show fireworks.

COST: $45 / $20 parking; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 2: 6 - 10 p.m.

Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle

SoFi Stadium

1001 Stadium Dr., Inglewood

The world’s largest Nerf Battle comes to L.A. for the first time, for one night only. Bring your own toy blaster (foam darts) to the family-friendly battle on the SoFi Stadium field, which will be decked out with inflatable obstacle courses.

COST: $41.99 admission; MORE INFO

The Hollywood Bowl's annual July 4th fireworks spectacular welcomes Steve Martin and Martin Short this year. (Courtesy of the LA Phil)

Saturday, July 2 - Monday, July 4

Steve Martin and Martin Short

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

The Bowl’s annual July 4th fireworks spectacular features comedy and music with Steve Martin and Martin Short, joined by the L.A. Phil.

COST: Tickets start at $27; MORE INFO

Sunday, July 2: 3 p.m.

Fight Betty Fight: A Betty Benefit Show

The Paramount

2708 East Cesar E. Chavez Ave., Boyle Heights

This all-ages benefit show is for guitarist Betty Cisneros of the punk quartet Go Betty Go, who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. The evening will feature the music of Go Betty Go, with Two Tens guitarist Adam Bones filling in for Cisneros. Guests include The Dollyrots and Johnny Madcap and The Distractions, with an acoustic set by Linh Le & Jennie Cotterill from Bad Cop/Bad Cop. Hosted byHazyChaos with Emily Valentine. 100% of the proceeds go to Cisneros’s needs and medical expenses.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Sunday, July 3: 7:30 p.m.

4K Comedy

The Virgil

4519 Santa Monica Blvd., East Hollywood

Enjoy a night of comedy featuring Kurt Metzger, Steph Tolev, Mekki Leeper, Maddie Wiener, Danny Sellers, Jonathan Giles, and Sasha Boggs.

COST: $10 - $15; MORE INFO

Sunday, July 4: 3 p.m.

AmericaFest

Rose Bowl

1001 Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena

Celebrate the Fourth with a day of tailgating, a live performance by Drake Milligan, a motorcycle stunt show, and fireworks at 9 p.m.

COST: Tickets start at $20 (free admission for children 5 and younger), parking starts at $45 - $55; MORE INFO

Other places to catch fireworks around SoCal:



Monday, July 4: 4 - 9.30 p.m.

4th of July Block Party

Grand Park

200 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Attendees can bring picnics (or take advantage of the many food trucks and vendors), groove to the music, and dance the night away. Finish off the evening watching the largest fireworks display in DTLA, which launches from the rooftop of The Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. Musical performances by Afro Funke’, Ethio Cali, Quitapenas, and others.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Through Monday July 4

Huntington Beach Pier Festival

Pacific Coast Hwy. & Main St., Huntington Beach

The family-friendly Fourth of July festivities at the Huntington Beach Pier include the Pier Plaza Festival, a carnival, entertainment, vendors, food trucks, the Surf City 5K, a beer and wine garden, and stellar views of the fireworks show.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Through Monday, July 4

L.A. Black Pride

Various Locations

The annual celebration of the Black LGBTQ+ community features a weekend of parties and events taking place at The Chapel at the Abbey, Catch One, Rocco's WeHo, and Neuehouse Hollywood.

COST: Several events FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Monday, July 4: 10 p.m.

Payday Fest L.A.

The Virgil

4519 Santa Monica Blvd., East Hollywood

El Prez hosts a night of performances from rising underground rap acts from around the country. The lineup includes: Love, J.Addo, Money Smoove, dvnthony, Tay Da Crown, King Phil, Pastel papi, Bo Moneyy, Kilo Tae, and Profit$, with DJ Deezy on the turntables.

COST: FREE - $10; MORE INFO

Explore the lavender fields in Cherry Valley in Riverside County. (Sagesolar, licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Outdoors Pick

Lavender Festival at 123 Farm

There’s one more month left for the Lavender Festival at Highland Springs Ranch & Inn in Cherry Valley (Riverside County). Walk through winding paths of organic lavender fields, ride in horse-drawn hay wagon tours, sample lavender-inspired dishes, and listen to live music. Before heading home, hit up the marketplace for lavender honey, balsamic vinegar, essential oils, fresh bouquets, plants, and stuffed toys and goods. The festival is closed on Tuesdays. Admission: $6-$12.

Viewing Pick

CatVideoFest 2022

The Frida Cinema in Santa Ana screens the best cat videos selected from countless hours of submissions, sourced animations, music videos, and the internet. The CatVideoFest is a communal experience that’s only available in theaters — it raises money for local cat charities, animal welfare organizations, and shelters. The CatVideoFest screens at the Frida on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3 at 2:30 p.m.

Irv's Burgers is back, opening in West Hollywood on July 1. (Wonho Frank Lee )

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:



Historic Irv's Burgers officially reopens to the public on Friday, July 1 in West Hollywood. The original roadside burger stand was founded in 1946, serving travelers along Route 66 through 2018. Now current owner Lawrence Longo reopens the burger joint for good, not too far from its original location at 7998 Santa Monica Blvd. The menu features old faves like the double cheeseburger and pastrami sandwiches on paper plates, with new dishes including Irv’s dog, tuna melt, chili cheese fries, and the Bday Cookie milkshake.

officially reopens to the public on Friday, July 1 in West Hollywood. The original roadside burger stand was founded in 1946, serving travelers along Route 66 through 2018. Now current owner Lawrence Longo reopens the burger joint for good, not too far from its original location at 7998 Santa Monica Blvd. The menu features old faves like the double cheeseburger and pastrami sandwiches on paper plates, with new dishes including Irv’s dog, tuna melt, chili cheese fries, and the Bday Cookie milkshake. Chef Tony He of Sea Harbour Seafood in Rosemead opened his second Chef Tony Dim Sum location in downtown Pasadena last week. (The Arcadia outpost took over the old Din Tai Fung location last year.) Chef Tony's Dim Sum dishes reflect Guangdong Cantonese cuisine, with the menu including items such as shrimp and pork dumplings, sliced Chinese broccoli with black truffle sauce, squid ink shrimp dumplings with gold leaf, and a sticky rice ball with lava salted egg yolk.

location in downtown Pasadena last week. (The Arcadia outpost took over the old Din Tai Fung location last year.) Chef Tony's Dim Sum dishes reflect Guangdong Cantonese cuisine, with the menu including items such as shrimp and pork dumplings, sliced Chinese broccoli with black truffle sauce, squid ink shrimp dumplings with gold leaf, and a sticky rice ball with lava salted egg yolk. The Pie Hole’s Pasadena location celebrates the July Fourth holiday a little early. Starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, the first 100 guests receive a free slice of their choice of apple, vegan tart cherry, or vegan blueberry pecan pie. The Pasadena store will also award customers at random with Palomino Festival passes for the Rose Bowl event on Saturday, July 9.

celebrates the July Fourth holiday a little early. Starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, the first 100 guests receive a free slice of their choice of apple, vegan tart cherry, or vegan blueberry pecan pie. The Pasadena store will also award customers at random with passes for the Rose Bowl event on Saturday, July 9. Fat Sal’s Deli & Sandwich Shop — home of colossal sandwiches and loaded fries — opens its sixth location in Los Angeles on Friday, July 1. The beachfront location is located at 37 Washington Blvd., Marina Del Rey.

— home of colossal sandwiches and loaded fries — opens its sixth location in Los Angeles on Friday, July 1. The beachfront location is located at 37 Washington Blvd., Marina Del Rey. On Monday, July 4 from 1-7 p.m., Sugar Palm at the Viceroy in Santa Monica hosts a poolside BBQ featuring tastings of bourbon and local draft beer, plus cookout faves like baby back ribs, the Poolside Burger, a Cabana Dawg, and complimentary sides of potato salad and corn on the cob with the purchase of an entrée. Also available: “The Dad Bod” cocktail, made with bacon-washed Jack Daniels, charcoal, and habanero-infused black ice.

featuring tastings of bourbon and local draft beer, plus cookout faves like baby back ribs, the Poolside Burger, a Cabana Dawg, and complimentary sides of potato salad and corn on the cob with the purchase of an entrée. Also available: “The Dad Bod” cocktail, made with bacon-washed Jack Daniels, charcoal, and habanero-infused black ice. From July 1-4, Trejo’s Tacos (Santa Monica location) serves up the holiday eats with nachos, beer, friends, and family fun. Before the fireworks, treat your party to bottomless nachos ($18 for up to 4 guests) made with beans, cheese, jalapeños, chipotle crema, and pico de gallo, alongside buckets of beer ($30). The regular menu will also be available.

serves up the holiday eats with nachos, beer, friends, and family fun. Before the fireworks, treat your party to bottomless nachos ($18 for up to 4 guests) made with beans, cheese, jalapeños, chipotle crema, and pico de gallo, alongside buckets of beer ($30). The regular menu will also be available. Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. in Boyle Heights launches two new “Firecracker” flavors for July Fourth, available in quantities of 3, 6, or 12 at $6, $11, or $20 (to-go & dine-in), including habanero wings with a habanero and Calabrian chili honey dry rub and sriracha wings made with sriracha honey glaze, topped with sesame and basil.