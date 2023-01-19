Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Jan. 20 - 22

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

Catch a triple feature of early Hitchcock films. Laugh along with Brett Goldstein, Naomi Ekperigin and others. Watch Fela! The Concert.



Friday, Jan. 20; 9 p.m.

Orgōne

Teragram Ballroom

1234 W. 7th St., downtown L.A.

The L.A.-based eight-piece soul outfit Orgōne is joined by the Boogaloo Assassins and DJ Music Man Miles. All ages.

COST: $22 - $25; MORE INFO

Friday, Jan. 20; 8 p.m.

Culture Dumps

Whammy! Analog Media

2514 Sunset Blvd., Echo Park

The deep-dive comedy podcast, hosted by Ryan Lichten and Parks Miller, holds a live event at the VHS store/microcinema. Guests exploring the dark corners of pop culture include Bret Berg (Museum of Home Video), Adam Papagan (The Public Access Show) and Bill Conway (The Hard Times).

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Friday, Jan. 20; 8:30 p.m.

Stephen Graham Jones

REDCAT

9081 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood

The noted Blackfoot Nation author of experimental horror and sci-fi reads at REDCAT in advance of his highly anticipated sequel to My Heart is a Chainsaw: Don’t Fear the Reaper (part two of The Indian Lake Trilogy). A livestream of the event is also available.

COST: $12; MORE INFO



Friday, Jan. 20; 7:30 p.m.

Dynasty Tonight! w/ Brett Goldstein, Naomi Ekperigin + More!

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

The semi-weekly comedy, music and variety show returns with guests including B﻿rett Goldstein, N﻿aomi Ekperigin, Langston Kerman, J﻿enny Yang and F﻿rankie Quiñones. H﻿osted By Luke Mones. Ages 18+.

COST: $10 - $25; MORE INFO

Friday, Jan. 20; 7:30 p.m.

Nimesh Patel

The Theatre at Ace Hotel

929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

The New York-based writer and comedian is amidst his Lucky Lefty Tour and stops at the theater for a night.

COST: $32 - $43; MORE INFO

Saturday, Jan 21; 7 p.m.

Blackmail / Murder! / Number Seventeen

Secret Movie Club

1917 Bay St., downtown L.A.

The Secret Movie club screens three lesser-known Alfred Hitchcock films in 35mm. At 7 p.m., watch the sound version of Blackmail (1929), followed by Murder! (1930) at 8:45 p.m. followed by Number Seventeen (1932) at 10:45 p.m.

COST: $12 - $27 (triple feature); MORE INFO

Saturday, Jan 21 - Monday, Jan. 23; 8:30 p.m.

ZJU's Amazing 20th Annual 50 Hour Drive-By Theatre Festival

Zombie Joe's Underground (ZJU) Theatre

4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

Watch short plays written, directed and performed in 50 hours by Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group. Ages 16+. Wheelchair accessible.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

Saturday, Jan. 21; 8 p.m.

Fela! The Concert

Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya)

18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge

Listen to the electric and powerful music of Fela Kuti, the late musician, bandleader, and founding father of Afrobeat. Featuring a live Afrobeat band performing his music live, accompanied by dancers, singers and projected images. Fela! The Concert features members of the original Broadway cast from the highly acclaimed Tony Award-winning production Fela!

COST: $39 - $94; MORE INFO

Saturday, Jan. 21 - Saturday, Feb. 25

Calder/Tuttle: Tentative

Pace Gallery

1201 South La Brea Ave., Mid-Wilshire

View an exhibition of work by Alexander Calder, selected and installed by artist Richard Tuttle. The first exhibition of Calder’s work in Los Angeles since 2014, the show focuses on his creative output in 1939 with small- and medium-scale sculptures as well as works on paper. Concurrently, David Kordansky Gallery in LA (5130 W Edgewood Pl., Mid-Wilshire) presents works made by Tuttle as influenced by Calder. An opening reception will be held at both galleries on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

'Colorful Realm,' an exhibition of new work from contemporary artist Kehinde Wiley, opens at Roberts Projects. (Courtesy of the artist and Roberts Projects)

Saturday, Jan. 21 - Saturday, April 8

Kehinde Wiley: Colorful Realm

Roberts Projects

442 South La Brea Ave., Hancock Park

Roberts Projects presents its sixth solo exhibition of new work from Wiley. The contemporary artist draws inspiration from Japanese nature paintings of the Edo period (c.1600–1868), adapting traditional techniques and materials in nine monumental paintings. The opening reception for Colorful Realm takes place on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

NEXUS IV: RIAZ is an art show at the Glendale Library that focuses on emerging Los Angeles artists. (Kristy Moreno)

Saturday, Jan. 21 - Friday, March 17

NEXUS IV: RAIZ

Brand Library & Art Center

1601 West Mountain St., Glendale

The Brand Library & Art Center, Thinkspace Projects, Tlaloc Studios and the California Cowboys Collective present a group show for young and emerging artists from around the world. Tlaloc Studios, a community-based, artist-run space in South Central Los Angeles, curates the exhibit of 60 artists. The opening reception kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 4 to 10 p.m. and features live DJs, food trucks, and a classic car and bike show organized by California Cowboys Collective.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

drothamel, licensed under CC BY 2.0.

Sunday, Jan. 22; 3 p.m.

Tidepool Excursion

Laguna Art Museum

307 Cliff Dr., Laguna Beach

This family-friendly excursion explores the world of tide pools at Laguna’s Heisler Park Beach, just a short walk from the museum. Led by the Laguna Ocean Foundation, learn about tidepools and the organisms that call them home. Please wear footwear appropriate for traversing sand, rocks and the beach.

COST: $20 - $30; MORE INFO

Sunday, Jan. 22; 3 p.m.

Recent Supreme Court Rulings, with Erwin Chemerinsky

Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood

Erwin Chemerinsky, one of the nation’s foremost Constitutional scholars and dean of UC Berkeley Law School, covers the role the Supreme Court plays in our everyday lives and the impact of its decisions in a series of three Hammer Forums. Sunday’s program covers the most recent Supreme Court term and cases related to abortion, the second amendment, climate change and immigration.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Ongoing

FORT: LA Trails: Raphael S. Soriano and the Evolution of the Industrial Age

Various locations

The nonprofit FORT: LA (Friends of Residential Treasures Los Angeles) is dedicated to preserving architecturally significant residences in L.A., releasing a free trail or themed map monthly. January's trail focuses on the designs of Raphael S. Soriano and features one house from each decade in which he pioneered new design and construction possibilities: 1930s international style, 1940s wood, 1950s steel, and 1960s aluminum. Please do not disturb the residents on the self-guided driving tour.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Outdoor Pick

Norwalk Unides Community Ride

Norwalk Unides and Happy City Coalition's community bike ride takes place on Saturday, January 21 at 11 a.m. The group meets at Norwalk High School and rides for five miles along the San Gabriel Riverbed to Steelcraft eatery in Bellflower for lunch. (Be prepared for 10 miles roundtrip, counting the ride back.) In addition to your own bike, please bring a helmet, water, sunscreen, a bike lock and money for lunch.

Viewing Pick

Accused

It’s a little quiet on the TV front this weekend, but FOX premieres the crime anthology series Accused. In each episode, viewers join in the journey of the defendant. Opening with a courtroom scene with the accused, their stories unfold through flashbacks that reveal the crime or how they ended up on trial. The rotating cast includes Shawn Doyle, Neil Whitely, Abigail Breslin, Wendell Pierce, Rachel Bilson, Rhea Perlman, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Michael Chiklis, Margo Martindale and Jill Hennessy. The show debuts on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. after the NFL game.

Pasadena celebrates the cheeseburger all week long. (jeffreyw, licensed under CC BY 2.0.)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink deals to indulge this week.

