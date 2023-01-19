Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Jan. 20 - 22
Catch a triple feature of early Hitchcock films. Laugh along with Brett Goldstein, Naomi Ekperigin and others. Watch Fela! The Concert.
Friday, Jan. 20; 9 p.m.
Orgōne
Teragram Ballroom
1234 W. 7th St., downtown L.A.
The L.A.-based eight-piece soul outfit Orgōne is joined by the Boogaloo Assassins and DJ Music Man Miles. All ages.
COST: $22 - $25; MORE INFO
Friday, Jan. 20; 8 p.m.
Culture Dumps
Whammy! Analog Media
2514 Sunset Blvd., Echo Park
The deep-dive comedy podcast, hosted by Ryan Lichten and Parks Miller, holds a live event at the VHS store/microcinema. Guests exploring the dark corners of pop culture include Bret Berg (Museum of Home Video), Adam Papagan (The Public Access Show) and Bill Conway (The Hard Times).
COST: $10; MORE INFO
Friday, Jan. 20; 8:30 p.m.
Stephen Graham Jones
REDCAT
9081 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood
The noted Blackfoot Nation author of experimental horror and sci-fi reads at REDCAT in advance of his highly anticipated sequel to My Heart is a Chainsaw: Don’t Fear the Reaper (part two of The Indian Lake Trilogy). A livestream of the event is also available.
COST: $12; MORE INFO
Friday, Jan. 20; 7:30 p.m.
Dynasty Tonight! w/ Brett Goldstein, Naomi Ekperigin + More!
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
The semi-weekly comedy, music and variety show returns with guests including Brett Goldstein, Naomi Ekperigin, Langston Kerman, Jenny Yang and Frankie Quiñones. Hosted By Luke Mones. Ages 18+.
COST: $10 - $25; MORE INFO
Friday, Jan. 20; 7:30 p.m.
Nimesh Patel
The Theatre at Ace Hotel
929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
The New York-based writer and comedian is amidst his Lucky Lefty Tour and stops at the theater for a night.
COST: $32 - $43; MORE INFO
Saturday, Jan 21; 7 p.m.
Blackmail / Murder! / Number Seventeen
Secret Movie Club
1917 Bay St., downtown L.A.
The Secret Movie club screens three lesser-known Alfred Hitchcock films in 35mm. At 7 p.m., watch the sound version of Blackmail (1929), followed by Murder! (1930) at 8:45 p.m. followed by Number Seventeen (1932) at 10:45 p.m.
COST: $12 - $27 (triple feature); MORE INFO
Saturday, Jan 21 - Monday, Jan. 23; 8:30 p.m.
ZJU's Amazing 20th Annual 50 Hour Drive-By Theatre Festival
Zombie Joe's Underground (ZJU) Theatre
4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood
Watch short plays written, directed and performed in 50 hours by Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group. Ages 16+. Wheelchair accessible.
COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO
Saturday, Jan. 21; 8 p.m.
Fela! The Concert
Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya)
18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge
Listen to the electric and powerful music of Fela Kuti, the late musician, bandleader, and founding father of Afrobeat. Featuring a live Afrobeat band performing his music live, accompanied by dancers, singers and projected images. Fela! The Concert features members of the original Broadway cast from the highly acclaimed Tony Award-winning production Fela!
COST: $39 - $94; MORE INFO
Saturday, Jan. 21 - Saturday, Feb. 25
Calder/Tuttle: Tentative
Pace Gallery
1201 South La Brea Ave., Mid-Wilshire
View an exhibition of work by Alexander Calder, selected and installed by artist Richard Tuttle. The first exhibition of Calder’s work in Los Angeles since 2014, the show focuses on his creative output in 1939 with small- and medium-scale sculptures as well as works on paper. Concurrently, David Kordansky Gallery in LA (5130 W Edgewood Pl., Mid-Wilshire) presents works made by Tuttle as influenced by Calder. An opening reception will be held at both galleries on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Jan. 21 - Saturday, April 8
Kehinde Wiley: Colorful Realm
Roberts Projects
442 South La Brea Ave., Hancock Park
Roberts Projects presents its sixth solo exhibition of new work from Wiley. The contemporary artist draws inspiration from Japanese nature paintings of the Edo period (c.1600–1868), adapting traditional techniques and materials in nine monumental paintings. The opening reception for Colorful Realm takes place on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Jan. 21 - Friday, March 17
NEXUS IV: RAIZ
Brand Library & Art Center
1601 West Mountain St., Glendale
The Brand Library & Art Center, Thinkspace Projects, Tlaloc Studios and the California Cowboys Collective present a group show for young and emerging artists from around the world. Tlaloc Studios, a community-based, artist-run space in South Central Los Angeles, curates the exhibit of 60 artists. The opening reception kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 4 to 10 p.m. and features live DJs, food trucks, and a classic car and bike show organized by California Cowboys Collective.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sunday, Jan. 22; 3 p.m.
Tidepool Excursion
Laguna Art Museum
307 Cliff Dr., Laguna Beach
This family-friendly excursion explores the world of tide pools at Laguna’s Heisler Park Beach, just a short walk from the museum. Led by the Laguna Ocean Foundation, learn about tidepools and the organisms that call them home. Please wear footwear appropriate for traversing sand, rocks and the beach.
COST: $20 - $30; MORE INFO
Sunday, Jan. 22; 3 p.m.
Recent Supreme Court Rulings, with Erwin Chemerinsky
Hammer Museum
10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood
Erwin Chemerinsky, one of the nation’s foremost Constitutional scholars and dean of UC Berkeley Law School, covers the role the Supreme Court plays in our everyday lives and the impact of its decisions in a series of three Hammer Forums. Sunday’s program covers the most recent Supreme Court term and cases related to abortion, the second amendment, climate change and immigration.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Ongoing
FORT: LA Trails: Raphael S. Soriano and the Evolution of the Industrial Age
Various locations
The nonprofit FORT: LA (Friends of Residential Treasures Los Angeles) is dedicated to preserving architecturally significant residences in L.A., releasing a free trail or themed map monthly. January's trail focuses on the designs of Raphael S. Soriano and features one house from each decade in which he pioneered new design and construction possibilities: 1930s international style, 1940s wood, 1950s steel, and 1960s aluminum. Please do not disturb the residents on the self-guided driving tour.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
Norwalk Unides Community Ride
Norwalk Unides and Happy City Coalition's community bike ride takes place on Saturday, January 21 at 11 a.m. The group meets at Norwalk High School and rides for five miles along the San Gabriel Riverbed to Steelcraft eatery in Bellflower for lunch. (Be prepared for 10 miles roundtrip, counting the ride back.) In addition to your own bike, please bring a helmet, water, sunscreen, a bike lock and money for lunch.
Viewing Pick
Accused
It’s a little quiet on the TV front this weekend, but FOX premieres the crime anthology series Accused. In each episode, viewers join in the journey of the defendant. Opening with a courtroom scene with the accused, their stories unfold through flashbacks that reveal the crime or how they ended up on trial. The rotating cast includes Shawn Doyle, Neil Whitely, Abigail Breslin, Wendell Pierce, Rachel Bilson, Rhea Perlman, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Michael Chiklis, Margo Martindale and Jill Hennessy. The show debuts on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. after the NFL game.
Dine and Drink Deals
Here are a few dine and drink deals to indulge this week.
- Pasadena Cheeseburger Week celebrates the purported creation of the cheeseburger at the Rite Spot in 1924. From Jan. 22 to 27, choose from 40 eateries offering their takes on the cheeseburger or other special deals for the occasion. Participating restaurants include The Raymond, El Portal, Yahaira's, The Stand, Kathleen's, Pie 'n Burger and Dog Haus.
- For Lunar New Year, Nordstrom Bar Verde at the Americana at Brand offers20% off food or beverages. The offer is available from Jan. 17 to 31.
- If you’re still on the Dry January wagon, the Culver Hotel offers a no/low cocktail menu created with the L.A.-based Optimist Drinks, whose three botanical spirits are each inspired by a different part of LA. The spirit-less libation menu is created around Optimist’s Bright expression, with a flavor profile influenced by Venice Beach. Sip on the Cucumber Cooler, Bright New Year and a Pear Affair.
- If you’re skipping Dry January, The North End in Hollywood holds an educational tequila tasting on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 and include four tastings of their best-selling tequilas (including a top-shelf selection), focusing on different brands. Tastings are limited in size and are for those 21+.
- It’s Bikes and Brews time on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Delahunt Brewing Co. in Dana Point. Ride your bike to the tasting room and get $1 off house beers.