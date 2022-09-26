Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Sept. 26 - 29

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

Take a dip in the Beach House pool. Catch a classic from Agnès Varda. Get scared at Beyond Fest. Celebrate “Shaqtoberfest.”

Monday, Sept. 26 - Sunday, Oct. 30

Pop-Up Pool Day Monday

Annenberg Community Beach House

415 Pacific Coast Highway, Santa Monica

The weather is supposed to be warm, and some already have Monday off for Rosh Hashanah so why not spend a Monday poolside? The pool passes go on sale at 10 a.m., for walk-up sales only (no reservations).

COST: $4 - $10 admission; MORE INFO

Short+Sweet

Marilyn Monroe Theatre at the Lee Strasberg Institute

7936 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood

The biggest, little theater festival showcases new, original work — all in just 10 minutes at a time. This year's categories include English Language Theatre, LatinX Theatre and a new category called VARIETY!

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Sept. 27 - Tuesday, Oct. 11

Beyond Fest 2022

Several locations throughout L.A.

Beyond Fest — L.A.’s largest genre film festival — returns for two weeks of programming, including 63 feature films. The festival opens with two free screenings of Parker Finn’s Smile, with closing night honors going to the World Premiere of Halloween Ends, David Gordon Green’s conclusion to the iconic horror franchise. While some events have already sold out, there are a number of screenings still available.

COST: FREE - $20; MORE INFO



Tuesday, Sept. 27; 8 p.m.

Passed Away

The Glendale Room

127 N. Artsakh Ave., Glendale

Passed Away is an improvised true-crime podcast that takes all the emotional twists and turns of a true crime mystery and makes up a case in front of a live audience.

COST: $8 - $12; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Sept. 27; 7:30 p.m.

The Gleaners and I (2000)

Academy Museum’s David Geffen Theater

6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

Watch one of the most popular and acclaimed documentaries from the late French filmmaker Agnès Varda’s most popular and acclaimed documentaries. Her first venture into digital filmmaking, the documentary follows Varda as she travels through France to explore the lives of “gleaners” — those who make use of discarded items.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Tuesday, Sept. 27; 7 p.m.

Vimeo Director’s Commentary Screening

Brain Dead Studios

611 N. Fairfax Ave., Beverly Grove

Join Vimeo curator Meghan Oretsky and watch several short films — all are Vimeo Staff Picks — followed by commentary by the people who made them. There’s a post-screening reception at a bar where attendees can mingle with the filmmakers and fellow film lovers.

COST: $12; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Sept. 28; 6 p.m.

Screening of Prey with Food by Chef Wes Avila

Colorado Center

2450 Broadway, Santa Monica

The Los Angeles Times Food Bowl continues with a community screening of Hulu’s hit movie, ‘Prey’ and a “predatory” feast and movie-inspired snacks from Chef Wes Avila (Ka’teen, Angry Egret Dinette). Cocktail bars will be onsite. This is a 21+ event.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

BINGO @ BEV welcomes Latinx queens Godoy and Marta BeatChu on Thursday, Sept. 29 in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. (Courtesy Beverly Center)

Thursday, Sept. 29; 5 p.m.

Bingo @ Bev

Beverly Center’s Grand Court

8500 Beverly Blvd., Beverly Grove

The latest installment of bingo at the Beverly Center features special guests: Latinx queens Marta BeatChu and Godoy. They’ll bring luck and laughs to the bingo players celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Bingo @ Bev is on the fifth Thursday of every month for guests 21+. Tickets include entry to the event, treats and two cocktails sponsored by Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Shaquille O'Neal, seen here at a press conference in McDonough, Georgia, in 20221, opens a new Halloween attraction 'Shaqtoberfest.' (Paras Griffin / Getty Images )

Thursday, Sept. 29 - Monday, Oct. 31

Shaqtoberfest

The Historic Queen Mary

1126 Queens Hwy., Long Beach

Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group (the company behind LA’s own Haunted Hayride) presents a new Halloween attraction created in partnership with basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal and ABG Entertainment. Explore six Halloween-themed areas and trails, games, live entertainment, and food and beverage vendors. The all-ages experience is narrated by Shaq’s instantly recognizable voice.

COST: $24.99 - $99.99; MORE INFO

Thursday, Sept. 29 - Saturday, Oct. 1

GuadaLAjara Film Festival (GLAFF)

Several locations in downtown L.A.

GLAFF, the sister fest of Mexico’s Festival Internacional de Cine de Guadalajara, showcases the best of Latinx/e, Latin American and BIPOC cinema and holds industry panels, mixers and galas for great networking. The opening night film at the Theatre at Ace Hotel is Hugo Pérez’s documentary Omara, focusing on Omara Portuondo — the voice of the Buena Vista Social Club.

COST: $10 - $20; MORE INFO

Thursday, Sept. 29; 7:30 p.m.

An Evening with Anthony Doerr

The Wallis’ Bram Goldsmith Theater

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and Writers Bloc team up to present the Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doerr (All the Light We Cannot See) discussing his recent critically acclaimed book, Cloud Cuckoo Land. The event will be moderated by David Ulin, former book critic for the Los Angeles Times. Tickets include a signed paperback copy of Doerr’s latest book.COST: $42 - $52; MORE INFO

Thursday, Sept. 29 - Sunday, Oct. 2

Moniece Clark

The Broadwater Main Stage

1078 Lillian Way, Hollywood

It’s the last weekend to catch a new play by LaShea Delaney, directed by Mark Sitko and produced by Barker Room Rep. The play follows the disappearance of Moniece Clark from a California desert town. Her sister Mimi looks for her with the help of a burnt-out television detective and the online sleuth community that has never given up on Moniece’s case.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Ghosts, Season 2

The CBS single-camera sitcom returns for its second season, with Rose McIver (Samantha) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay) finally opening their bed-and-breakfast. Their home is haunted by a group of diverse ghosts who can only be seen and heard by Samantha. The show is based on a popular BBC comedy. The new season of Ghosts premieres on CBS on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m.

Paradise Dynasty at South Coast Plaza offers chili crap soup dumplings (xiao long bao) for a limited time only. (Courtesy of Paradise Dynasty)

Back to Top

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:



Paradise Dynasty at South Coast Plaza celebrates its one-year anniversary (and National Dumpling Day) by launching a new xiao long bao/soup dumpling flavor — chili crab — beginning Monday, Sept. 26. The dumpling will be available through Oct. 31.

— chili crab — beginning Monday, Sept. 26. The dumpling will be available through Oct. 31. Monday is also National Key Lime Pie Day, and The Pie Hole locations offer slices of its zesty lime cream filling wrapped in a graham cracker crust for $5 a slice.

locations offer slices of its zesty lime cream filling wrapped in a graham cracker crust for $5 a slice. Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Beverly Hills launched its first-ever happy hour menu last week, which includes SaltBae Wagyu beef, SaltBae fajitas, salmon crostinis and/or guacamole tortilla chips for just $14.95 each. House red and white wines ($8), beer ($6) and house cocktails ($8) are also on the menu. Happy Hour is available at the bar daily from 12 to 5 p.m.

in Beverly Hills launched its first-ever happy hour menu last week, which includes SaltBae Wagyu beef, SaltBae fajitas, salmon crostinis and/or guacamole tortilla chips for just $14.95 each. House red and white wines ($8), beer ($6) and house cocktails ($8) are also on the menu. Happy Hour is available at the bar daily from 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 is National Coffee Day, and to mark the occasion, McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream teams with Go Get ‘Em Tiger for a Coffee Tonic Float ($9.25). The Float is available at McConnell’s locations from Monday, Sept. 26 to Monday, Oct. 10.

teams with for a Coffee Tonic Float ($9.25). The Float is available at McConnell’s locations from Monday, Sept. 26 to Monday, Oct. 10. The popular speakeasy The Blind Pig Kitchen & Bar in Rancho Santa Margarita has partnered with Garrison Brothers Distillery to offer the Southern Smoke cocktail ($20) through the end of September. The sophisticated beverage features Garrison Brothers Honeydew Bourbon Whiskey, mezcal, peach de vigne, peach habanero cordial, honey, faba, citrus and bitters.