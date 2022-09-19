Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Sept. 19 - 22
View works of emerging artists at The Other Art Fair. Get your frights on at Knotts Scary Farm. Learn about the history of the Grateful Dead’s bootleg taping community. Watch House of Gucci poolside.
Monday, Sept. 19; 6 p.m.
Eagle Rock Brewery's Battle of the Bands
Moroccan Lounge
901 East 1st St., downtown L.A.
It’s been two long years, but the popular beer community event finally returns. Watch cover bands made up of staff from local breweries—including Highland Park, Three Weavers, Smog City—battle it out. The audience helps choose the winner.
COST: $15 - $20; MORE INFO
Monday, Sept. 19; 8 p.m.
Randall Munroe in Conversation with Conan O’Brien
Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center
at Vista Del Mar
3200 Motor Ave., Cheviot Hills
Munroe, author of Thing Explainer and How To and creator of the webcomic xkcd returns to the Live Talks LA stage to answer more of the weirdest questions you never thought to ask. He’ll discuss his new book, What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers To Absurd Hypothetical Questions, with comedian O'Brien.
COST: $20 - $48; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Sept. 20; 7:30 p.m.
Dramatizing the Black Experience
Mark Taper Auditorium - Central Library
630 W. 5th St., downtown L.A.
The Library Foundation of Los Angeles’ ALOUD series returns with a conversation between bold, emerging Black playwrights working today. Listen to Vivian J.O. Barnes, Inda Craig-Galván and Dave Harris discuss the craft and business of theater and the challenges and beauty of capturing a world post-George Floyd protests.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Sept. 20; 7 p.m.
After All Is Said and Done: Taping the Grateful Dead 1965-1995
Brain Dead Studios
611 N. Fairfax Ave., Beverly Grove
Attend the book release party for Mark A. Rodriguez’s book After All Is Said and Done: Taping the Grateful Dead 1965-1995 (Anthology Editions). In the days before the internet, people used to tape concerts—and The Grateful Dead had a large community of bootleg tapers. The book explores the dedicated community through interviews with tape enthusiasts, members of the Grateful Dead organization and visuals of archival cassette covers. The event features book and limited-edition patch sales, live music from Choice and Company, Rogue Ales beer and Dead karaoke.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Sept. 21; 7 p.m.
Mr. C Cinema Night
The Restaurant at Mr. C
1224 Beverwil Dr., Pico-Robertson
Poolside movies are back with a screening of House of Gucci, served with popcorn and candy box, a choice from a Gucci-inspired food and drink menu.
COST: $65; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Sept. 21; 7 - 10 p.m.
Willis Wonderland: Night of Wonders
Valentine DTLA
600 East 4th St., downtown L.A.
The event celebrates the legacy of prolific songwriter and colorful character Allee Willis, who passed away in 2019. The event kicks off the newly formed 501(3)c that supports education and advancement of songwriters and multimedia artists, notably those in underserved communities. The night includes fashion pieces from Willis’ own collection, a sing-along of some of Willis’ award-winning tunes, cocktails, food, and surprises.
COST: $180; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Sept. 21; 7:30 p.m.
Reel To Reel: CREEM: America's Only Rock 'n' Roll Magazine
Grammy Museum
800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.
Watch a screening of a documentary about the Detroit-based rock magazine CREEM, which recently returned after a 33-year break. The screening is followed by a discussion with JJ Kramer (CREEM chairman and son of founder Barry Kramer), Jaan Uhelszki (editor at the original CREEM) and Dave Carnie (CREEM editorial director), moderated by journalist Scott Sterling.
COST: $20; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Sept. 21; 7 p.m.
This Is Uncomfortable Live
Crawford Family Forum
474 South Raymond Ave., Pasadena
Reema Khrais, host of Marketplace’s This Is Uncomfortable, records a live edition of the podcast, featuring stories of the unanticipated ways money and finances affect relationships, shapes identities and often define adulthood. Afterward, she’ll talk with musician Maral who’ll perform live.
COST: FREE - $12; MORE INFO
Thursday, Sept. 22 - Monday, Oct. 31
Knott’s Scary Farm
Knott’s Berry Farm
8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park
The immersive Halloween experience includes haunted houses, mazes, themed shows, scare zones and more than 1,000 creatures ready to jump-scare you nearly to death. Not recommended for children under 13. And remember, there’s a new chaperone policy in place: Guests ages 17 years or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21+ to be admitted to the park.
COST: From $59; MORE INFO
Thursday, Sept. 22 - Saturday, Sept. 24
Loss, Life, & Love Festival
Hybrid / Leimert Park
This three-day festival explores the themes of “mortality, grieving loss and celebrating strength” through in-person and virtual events. Speakers and performers will engage participants and touch upon usually taboo conversations around loss and end-of-life. Artists and speakers scheduled to perform include Anthony “Brew” Brewster, Harold “Stemsy” Hunter, Kenneth Crouch, Terrace Martin, Supernatural MC, Medusa, I.Khan, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Dr. Ira Byock, Alua Arthur, Phillip “Fish” Fisher, Deploi, Louis King, Kharon Harrison and Blvk H3ro. The main street festival and concert on Saturday on People St. is free.
COST: $25 - $100, street festival is free; MORE INFO
Thursday, Sept. 22; 8 p.m.
Redman • Mehldau • Mcbride • Blade: A Moodswing Reunion
Younes And Soraya Nazarian Center For The Performing Arts
CSUN
18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge
The Soraya opens its 2022-23 season with four jazz legends: tenor saxophonist and composer Joshua Redman, pianist Brad Mehldau, bassist Christian McBride and drummer Brian Blade. They’re reuniting to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Redman’s release of MoodSwing.
COST: Tickets start at $39; MORE INFO
Thursday, Sept. 22 - Sunday, Sept. 25
The Other Art Fair: Los Angeles
Barker Hangar
3021 Airport Ave., Santa Monica
The fair showcases the works of 140 emerging and independent artists. The programming throughout the weekend includes immersive, interactive installations, an NFT auction and exhibition, tattoos by Siobhan, dublab DJs and an onsite cocktail bar.
COST: $10 - $20 admission; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
Reboot
The premise of this new Hulu comedy seems ripped from the headlines: An early 2000s sitcom gets rebooted, with the network forcing the highly dysfunctional cast back together again. Created by Steve Levitan (Modern Family), the cast includes Rachel Bloom, Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, Calum Worthy, Paul Reiser and Krista Marie Yu. The show premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 20 on Hulu.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- To celebrate the premiere of Hulu’s Best in Dough on Monday, Sept. 19, the show’s head judge and master pizzaiolo Daniele Uditi slings slices from 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or until sold out) at Pizzana Sherman Oaks. Get slices of his Neo-Neapolitan pies for $5 each, including cheese and pepperoni, Roman-style rossa and suprema, available for one-day only.
- On Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m., Esters Wine Shop & Bar holds a Fried Chicken, Caviar & Champagne Night with David Kuo (the chef/owner of Little Fatty). Treat yourself to $22 platters of his signature Taipei Hot Chicken with shiso green goddess dressing, sesame coleslaw and mini scallion buns, and an option to add caviar for extra decadence. Esters’ team will be offering glasses of Champagnes, including Bereche et Fils ‘Vielles Vignes’ Brut Reserve NV for $30/glass. There will be only 5o platters available, so it’s first-come, first-serve.
- Every Tuesday through Oct. 15, Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen, a Michelin Bib Gourmand award-winning 100% Halal eatery in Fullerton, donates 15% of all sales to Pakistan flood relief. Proceeds will help families in need as nearly one-third of the country was underwater during this summer’s monsoon season.
- When We Gather, a food series that celebrates Black chefs and sommeliers through curated wine and food experiences that begins on Monday, Sept. 19 at 1010 Wine & Events in Inglewood. 1010’s Leslie and Leann Jones join Wade Cellars’ co-founder and partner Dwyane Wade in presenting a five-course dinner with wine pairings. Valet parking is included in the ticket price ($200).
- With locations already in downtown LA and Northridge, Tulsi Indian Eatery recently expanded to Westwood, serving vegetarian and plant-based Indian dishes. The new location at 10916 Lindbrook Dr. offers both regional specialties and street food favs like dosas, pani puri, pav bhaji and chef-curated thalis.