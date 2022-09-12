Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Sept. 12 - 15

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Get a sneak peek at Sanaa Lathan’s directing debut feature. Participate in El Grito. Listen to Strong Words. Enter the Valley of Hollows…if you dare.

Monday, Sept. 12; 7:30 p.m.

Mermaid Comedy Hour

The Improv - Lab

8162 Melrose Ave., Beverly Grove

The September lineup of the monthly comedy show features sets by Jackie Kashian, Alice Wetterlund, Angie Stocker, Monique Moreau, Nicole Blaine, Amber Autry and guest co-host Amber Preston. Ages 21+.

COST: $12+ two-item minimum; MORE INFO

Monday, Sept. 12; 7:30 p.m.

On the Come Up

Aero Theatre

1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

The American Cinematheque presents a retrospective for actor and now feature film director Sanaa Lathan. The series begins with a special advanced screening of her feature directorial debut, which has its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival before heading to Paramount+ on Sept. 23. It’s based on the best-selling novel by Angie Thomas (The Hate U Give). Seats are first-come, first-served and RSVP does not guarantee a seat.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Sept. 13; 7:30 p.m.

Mental Health and Student Activism: A Roundtable Discussion

The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture

3581 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside

Imperfect Paradise: The Forgotten Revolutionary from LAist Studios investigates the mysterious death of Oscar Gomez, a prominent emerging leader of the Chicano movement in the 1990s. Host Adolfo Guzman-Lopez moderates a live event at The Cheech with experts discussing the mental health issues impacting student activists today.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Sept. 14 - Sunday, Sept. 18

DTLA Film Festival

Regal LA LIVE

1000 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

The festival is dedicated to showcasing films (and TV series) by and about groups historically underrepresented in Hollywood. The programming (36 features and 76 short films) strives to reflect the cultural and ethnic diversity of the neighborhoods of DTLA and surrounding communities. The coming-of-age tale Carlos Through The Tall Grass opens the festival on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

COST: $15 per screening; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Sept. 14; 6 - 20 p.m.

Give a Beat Records Label Launch Party

Apotheke

1746 N. Spring St., downtown L.A.

Attend an event that celebrates the launch of the first release from a new record label that emphasizes social change and giving a voice to the underrepresented. The music-based nonprofit Give a Beat (GAB) seeks to change the course for incarcerated individuals, and each GAB Records artist has gone through a reentry mentoring program. The event features host and DJ Jeremy Sole.

COST: $40; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Sept. 14; 7 p.m.

Surf Curse Film Screening Sympathy For The Devil

Brain Dead Studios

611 N. Fairfax Ave., Beverly Grove

Sid The Cat and Brain Dead Studios present the band Surf Curse who screens Jean-Luc Godard’s 1968 avant-garde film Sympathy for the Devil, starring the Rolling Stones. The band’s album Magic Hour comes out next month and will host a Q&A following the film.

COST: $16.56; MORE INFO

Thursday, Sept. 15; 7:30 p.m.

Strong Words: Dress Codes

The Autry Museum

4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park

Listen to a night of storytelling, music and art inspired by The Autry’s Dress Codes exhibition. There’s music by The Ukulele Orchestra of the Western Hemisphere and a photo exhibit by Michael W Hirabayashi. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. so attendees can visit Dress Codes before the event.

COST: FREE - $10; MORE INFO

Thursday, Sept. 15; 6 p.m.

Sid The Cat Magazine Launch Party

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave., Cypress Park

Concert promoters Sid the Cat has started a magazine. It will kick off its inaugural issue with a 21+ party featuring DJ sets by Mike Krol, Illuminati Hotties and No Win. There will be pizza from Secret Pizza (while supplies last).

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, Sept. 15; 7 p.m.

Close-Ups: Five Latin American Portraits with Radio Ambulante’s Daniel Alarcón

Crawford Family Forum

474 South Raymond Ave., Pasadena

Daniel Alarcón, executive producer of NPR’s Radio Ambulante, presents five portraits of Latin America in the world-premiere of this multimedia performance. Listen to true stories of love, secret identities, cultural misunderstandings, and escape from storytellers from Argentina, Peru, Colombia, England, Honduras and Cuba.

COST: FREE - $12; MORE INFO

Thursday, Sept. 15; 7 p.m.

El Grito 2022

Los Angeles City Hall and Grand Park

200 N. Spring St., downtown L.A.

Celebrate the 212th anniversary of Mexico’s independence with the El Grito Ceremony, sponsored by the Mexican Consulate, the city of L.A., and Councilmember Gil Cedillo. The evening features a performance by singer Graciela Beltrán.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, Sept. 15, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 -18

The Horse by Chris Emile

Downtown L.A. (address will be shared upon confirmation of attendance)

LAND (Los Angeles Nomadic Division) presents a 45-minute immersive performance directed, choreographed and performed by Emile, who brought together the idea for this performance during a three-month collaborative creative residency. The Horse brings forth the supernatural experience and is influenced by Vodun tradition. All attendees are encouraged to wear white for the contemporary ritual.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, Sept. 15; 7 p.m.

What Can We Laugh About?

In-Person in DTLA and Live Online

ASU California Center

1111 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Are people too sensitive these days? Has it become too difficult to crack certain jokes? Or perhaps, are the times we live in much too serious to joke about? Political satirist Bassem Youssef and playwright, actor, and performance artist Kristina Wong visit Zócalo and are set to discuss comedy within the context of our current world. Panel discussion moderated by Los Angeles Times' Gustavo Arellano.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, Sept. 15 - Sunday, Nov. 20 (select dates)

DELUSION: Valley of Hollows

The Phillips Mansion

2640 Pomona Blvd., Pomona

Jon Braver’s interactive horror theater attraction starts its run this week. Taking place in the Phillips Mansion , it invites guests to wander around as they explore the American cults of the 1970s, with a supernatural twist. Delusionals will play the role of Deprogrammersm, those meant to help rescue people from the influence of cults.

COST: Tickets start at $89.99; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Atlanta

Donald Glover’s acclaimed Atlanta returns for its fourth and final season. Its swan song finds Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) back in their hometown after spending last season in Europe. Has the city changed? Or have they? The first two episodes of Atlanta will be released on Thursday, Sept. 15 on FX (and next day on Hulu).

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:

