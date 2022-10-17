Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Oct. 17 - 20

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Listen to stories that people thought they’d never share in public. Hear from reporter Maggie Haberman on her latest book about the 45th president. Catch a flick at the last week of the Newport Beach Film Festival.



Monday, Oct. 17; 9 p.m.

Skullcrusher

The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

5970 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

Singer-songwriter Helen Ballentine — who records as Skullcrusher — is currently on a North American tour of her debut album Quiet The Room. Her hushed brand of melodic indie folk makes for a great soundtrack perfect for all your personal fall feels. Sharing the bill that night are Mal and Green-House. All ages.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Monday, Oct. 17; 8 p.m.

Riverdale: The Musical Parody

The Bourbon Room

6356 Hollywood Blvd., 2nd Floor, Hollywood

Catch an original musical parody of the Riverdale TV show from the same group of mind who brought us Buffy Kills Edward and Sex and the Musical.

COST: $25 - $95; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Oct. 18; 7:30 p.m.

Literary Death Match

The Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood

Literary Death Match features authors reading their most electric writing for five minutes or less before a panel of all-star judges. Featuring authors Amelia Gray, Jean Chen Ho, and Prince Shakur and includes judges Zach Anner, Viet Thanh Nguyen and Kristina Wong. Emceeing responsibilities will be lead by LDM creator Adrian Todd Zuniga

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Oct. 18; 8 p.m.

In-Unit Laundry

The Lyric Hyperion

2106 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake

The weekly comedy show, hosted by M.K. Paulsen and Simon Gibson, includes guests Mo Welch, Brooks Wheelan, Pete Zias, Alec Flynn, Sara Schaefer and Reid Clark.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Oct. 18; 7 p.m.

Risk! with David Crabb

Hotel Cafe

1623 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood

Join host David Crabb and storytellers Katrina Davis, Jonathan Bradley Welch, Katya Duft and Stuart Jacobson. They'll tell incredible true tales they never thought they’d share in public. Livestream tickets are also available.

COST: $15 - $20; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Oct. 19; 7:30 p.m.

New York Times Reporter Maggie Haberman

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood

Writers Bloc and the Skirball presents an evening of conversation with Pulitzer Prize–winning White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, who discusses her new book about the 45th president of the United States in Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.

COST: $20 - $48; MORE INFO

Thursday, Oct. 20; 7:30 p.m.

Ensemble Mik Nawooj: Hip Hop Orchestra Experience

Musco Center for the ArtsChapman University

One University Dr., Orange

Composer/pianist JooWan Kim provides his own classical take, where he will lead the Ensemble Mik Nawooj in a program that merges hip hop and classical, using elements that include a resident MC, a lyric soprano, woodwinds, French horn, string, piano and drums.

COST: $38; MORE INFO

Through Thursday, Oct. 20

Newport Beach Film Festival

Various locations in Newport Beach

The film festival continues this week, screening titles including the Norwegian road trip comedy Long Flat Balls, Broken Promises and the closing night film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

COST: $10 - $50; MORE INFO



Thursday, Oct. 20; 7 p.m.

PEN Out Loud: Celeste Ng + Gabrielle Zevin

Second Home Hollywood

1370 N. Saint Andrews Pl., Hollywood

Gabrielle Zevin (Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow) interviews fellow author Ng about her latest novel Our Missing Hearts, whose theme focuses on the unbreakable love between mother and child. Q&A, and book signing to follow. The program begins with a dramatic reading by Michelle Noh.

COST: $15 - $40; MORE INFO

Thursday, Oct. 20; 7 and 9 p.m.

“The Komic Sutra” A Live Standup Comedy Taping

The Garry Marshall Theatre

4252 W Riverside Dr, Burbank

Comedian Renée Percy tapes her standup comedy special, directed by Suzanne Luna (Ellen). Look out for surprise guests and free beer and wine in the lobby before the shows.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Thursday, Oct. 20; 8 p.m.

Amber Tamblyn in conversation with Roxane Gay (Onstage and Virtual)

Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center

3200 Motor Ave., Cheviot Hills

Writer, actor and activist Amber Tamblyn has edited a compilation of essays in Listening in the Dark, featuring words from women visionaries across industries who share how intuition has helped shape and alter their life choices. Tamblyn discusses the book with author and NYT contributing opinion writer Roxane Gay.

COST: $20 - $45 with signed book option; MORE INFO

Thursday, Oct. 20; 8 p.m.

Majid Bekkas - African Gnaoua Tour

Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz

Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles

10361 W. Pico Blvd., Century City

The Moroccan bluesman mixes genres from North Africa and the West (“Gnaoua blues”) as he holds the West Coast premiere of his new album Joudour.

COST: Ticket start at $30; MORE INFO

Select days through Saturday, Nov. 5

Reign of Terror Haunted House

Janss Marketplace

225 N. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks

Get your scares on at one of the largest, indoor walk-through haunts in SoCal. Wander through 135 custom rooms in 10 different sections, but beware of both living and mechanical characters, special effects and props designed for ultimate horror thrills.

COST: $30 - $60; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Documentary Now! Season 53

IFC’s highbrow comedy Documentary Now! returns for its 53rd (aka fourth) season after a long pandemic-induced break. Created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers and Rhys Thomas, the series offers loving mockumentaries of both well-known and more obscure documentaries. The series returns on Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. with the John Mulaney-penned “Soldier of Illusion, inspired by the Werner Herzog-focused documentary Burden of Dreams. The second episode “Trouver Frisson” plays tribute to Agnès Varda films. Watch on IFC and AMC+.

