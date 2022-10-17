Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Oct. 17 - 20
Listen to stories that people thought they’d never share in public. Hear from reporter Maggie Haberman on her latest book about the 45th president. Catch a flick at the last week of the Newport Beach Film Festival.
Monday, Oct. 17; 9 p.m.
Skullcrusher
The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
5970 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood
Singer-songwriter Helen Ballentine — who records as Skullcrusher — is currently on a North American tour of her debut album Quiet The Room. Her hushed brand of melodic indie folk makes for a great soundtrack perfect for all your personal fall feels. Sharing the bill that night are Mal and Green-House. All ages.
COST: $25; MORE INFO
Monday, Oct. 17; 8 p.m.
Riverdale: The Musical Parody
The Bourbon Room
6356 Hollywood Blvd., 2nd Floor, Hollywood
Catch an original musical parody of the Riverdale TV show from the same group of mind who brought us Buffy Kills Edward and Sex and the Musical.
COST: $25 - $95; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Oct. 18; 7:30 p.m.
Literary Death Match
The Hammer Museum
10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood
Literary Death Match features authors reading their most electric writing for five minutes or less before a panel of all-star judges. Featuring authors Amelia Gray, Jean Chen Ho, and Prince Shakur and includes judges Zach Anner, Viet Thanh Nguyen and Kristina Wong. Emceeing responsibilities will be lead by LDM creator Adrian Todd Zuniga
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Oct. 18; 8 p.m.
In-Unit Laundry
The Lyric Hyperion
2106 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake
The weekly comedy show, hosted by M.K. Paulsen and Simon Gibson, includes guests Mo Welch, Brooks Wheelan, Pete Zias, Alec Flynn, Sara Schaefer and Reid Clark.
COST: $10; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Oct. 18; 7 p.m.
Risk! with David Crabb
Hotel Cafe
1623 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood
Join host David Crabb and storytellers Katrina Davis, Jonathan Bradley Welch, Katya Duft and Stuart Jacobson. They'll tell incredible true tales they never thought they’d share in public. Livestream tickets are also available.
COST: $15 - $20; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Oct. 19; 7:30 p.m.
New York Times Reporter Maggie Haberman
Skirball Cultural Center
2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood
Writers Bloc and the Skirball presents an evening of conversation with Pulitzer Prize–winning White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, who discusses her new book about the 45th president of the United States in Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.
COST: $20 - $48; MORE INFO
Thursday, Oct. 20; 7:30 p.m.
Ensemble Mik Nawooj: Hip Hop Orchestra Experience
Musco Center for the ArtsChapman University
One University Dr., Orange
Composer/pianist JooWan Kim provides his own classical take, where he will lead the Ensemble Mik Nawooj in a program that merges hip hop and classical, using elements that include a resident MC, a lyric soprano, woodwinds, French horn, string, piano and drums.
COST: $38; MORE INFO
Through Thursday, Oct. 20
Newport Beach Film Festival
Various locations in Newport Beach
The film festival continues this week, screening titles including the Norwegian road trip comedy Long Flat Balls, Broken Promises and the closing night film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
COST: $10 - $50; MORE INFO
Thursday, Oct. 20; 7 p.m.
PEN Out Loud: Celeste Ng + Gabrielle Zevin
Second Home Hollywood
1370 N. Saint Andrews Pl., Hollywood
Gabrielle Zevin (Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow) interviews fellow author Ng about her latest novel Our Missing Hearts, whose theme focuses on the unbreakable love between mother and child. Q&A, and book signing to follow. The program begins with a dramatic reading by Michelle Noh.
COST: $15 - $40; MORE INFO
Thursday, Oct. 20; 7 and 9 p.m.
“The Komic Sutra” A Live Standup Comedy Taping
The Garry Marshall Theatre
4252 W Riverside Dr, Burbank
Comedian Renée Percy tapes her standup comedy special, directed by Suzanne Luna (Ellen). Look out for surprise guests and free beer and wine in the lobby before the shows.
COST: $20; MORE INFO
Thursday, Oct. 20; 8 p.m.
Amber Tamblyn in conversation with Roxane Gay (Onstage and Virtual)
Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center
3200 Motor Ave., Cheviot Hills
Writer, actor and activist Amber Tamblyn has edited a compilation of essays in Listening in the Dark, featuring words from women visionaries across industries who share how intuition has helped shape and alter their life choices. Tamblyn discusses the book with author and NYT contributing opinion writer Roxane Gay.
COST: $20 - $45 with signed book option; MORE INFO
Thursday, Oct. 20; 8 p.m.
Majid Bekkas - African Gnaoua Tour
Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz
Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles
10361 W. Pico Blvd., Century City
The Moroccan bluesman mixes genres from North Africa and the West (“Gnaoua blues”) as he holds the West Coast premiere of his new album Joudour.
COST: Ticket start at $30; MORE INFO
Select days through Saturday, Nov. 5
Reign of Terror Haunted House
Janss Marketplace
225 N. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks
Get your scares on at one of the largest, indoor walk-through haunts in SoCal. Wander through 135 custom rooms in 10 different sections, but beware of both living and mechanical characters, special effects and props designed for ultimate horror thrills.
COST: $30 - $60; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
Documentary Now! Season 53
IFC’s highbrow comedy Documentary Now! returns for its 53rd (aka fourth) season after a long pandemic-induced break. Created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers and Rhys Thomas, the series offers loving mockumentaries of both well-known and more obscure documentaries. The series returns on Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. with the John Mulaney-penned “Soldier of Illusion, inspired by the Werner Herzog-focused documentary Burden of Dreams. The second episode “Trouver Frisson” plays tribute to Agnès Varda films. Watch on IFC and AMC+.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- The Cat & Fiddle celebrates its 40th anniversary in Hollywood from Oct. 20 to 22, with specials including shepherd’s pie ($12), fish & chips w/ peas ($16) and Harp lager & Guinness stout ($6). Thursday’s entertainment includes DJ Dandy Randy at 8 p.m. and a photo booth.
- Whiskey & Barrel Nite takes over The Majestic in Downtown L.A. on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. Taste from more than 180 bourbons, Scotches, whiskies, brandies and cognacs from around the world. Tickets include a whisky-infused dinner buffet, music and cocktails. Admission: $119 - $179.
- Be Bright Coffee started in 2020 as a direct-to-consumer roasting company from husband and wife partners Frank and Michelle La. Their first brick-and-mortar cafe on Melrose Avenue (7311 Melrose Ave.) opened this weekend, serving up food (avo toast, pictured) and fan fav drinks from Smorgasburg — like their Vivid Cream Latte and Ultra Light Bean — daily.
- Fatburger celebrates its 70th anniversary through the end of the year, with free food giveaways every Tuesday and free delivery on Fridays. The burger joint drops a coupon code for free food on Tuesdays at noon, available to the first 70 Fat Club email subscribers who redeem the orders on Fatburger.com. Fans can also get free delivery every Friday through the end of the year on all orders placed through Fatburger.com.
- Atrium in Los Feliz now offers a Greek Theatre BBQ menu available every night from 4 to 6 p.m. there’s a show at the Greek. The menu includes a half BBQ glazed Cornish Chicken along with two sides (from elote salad, potato salad, baked beans). The offer is $25 per person and is available through Nov. 12, the last show of the season (Morrissey).