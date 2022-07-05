Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: July 5-7

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Watch Tim Heidecker perform comedy and music. Attend the Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival. Listen to a free set by J Rocc. View "living pictures" in Laguna Beach.

Tuesday, July 5 - Monday, July 11

Tim Heidecker Live! (Warm-Up Shows)

The Elysian

1944 Riverside Dr., Echo Park

Heidecker takes his “No More Bullshit” stand-up character on the road for the first half of the show, followed by a set of music with his Very Good Band. They’ll perform from his entire catalog, including the recent Fear of Death collaboration with Weyes Blood, and his forthcoming record, High School.

COST: $30; MORE INFO

LA Phil New Music Group presents a night of contemporary classical, including a piece by Canadian composer Vivian Fung. (Courtesy of the LA Phil )

Wednesday, July 6: 8 p.m.

Green Umbrella at The Ford

The Ford

2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E, Hollywood Hills

Paolo Bortolameolli conducts a program of contemporary classical music, curated by the L.A. Phil’s Creative Chair John Adams. Listen to both electronic and traditional acoustic instruments from Gérard Grisey, Vivian Fung, Juan Felipe Waller, Gabriella Smith, and Kaija Saariaho.

COST: Tickets start at $20; MORE INFO

Wednesday-Sundays, through Sunday, July 31: 7 p.m.

Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival: Knight of the Burning Pestle

Dell at the Top of the Old Zoo

4801 Griffith Park Dr., Griffith Park

Watch the rarely performed family-friendly comedy by Francis Beaumont, a friend of William Shakespeare. Just as a theater troupe begins to perform, two audience members jump onstage and demand their apprentice be written into the action. The actors attempt to incorporate ever more fanciful suggestions, turning the production into a wild ride between the troupe and the audience.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Wednesday, July 6: 8 p.m.

Toasted & Roasted

Fourth Wall Cafe

5220 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

Comedians settle arguments with three rounds of roasting and toasting, alongside unwavering opinions about extremely silly things. Dave Ross (Good Heroin, Late Late Show) faces What's It Called podcast co-host Caleb Synan in the main event. Other bouts feature Katrina Davis facing off against Sam Brilhart on cats v. dogs, while Zach Mendez and Chelsie Carlton debate astrology. The night also includes standup comedy from Drew Morgan and Kat Moore.

COST: $10 - $15; MORE INFO

Thursday, July 7: 5 p.m.

J Rocc

Amoeba Records

6200 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

J Rocc — DJ, producer, and founder of the Beat Junkies — performs at Amoeba live in support of his new album Wonderful Letter (Stones Throw Records).

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, July 7: 7 p.m.

UCLA First Thursdays: Soul

Westwood Village

1031 Broxton Ave., Westwood

The July edition of the First Thursdays series features a screening of Disney/Pixar’s Soul, along with live entertainment and food trucks along Broxton Avenue. Bring a blanket for extra comfort while watching the film. Special giveaways to the first 250 attendees.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, July 7: 8 p.m.

The Fabulous Yachtsmen

The Bourbon Room

6356 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The Vinyl District venue celebrates its one-year anniversary of surviving the pandemic with a Yacht Rock Party. The evening includes drink specials from Dulce Vida Tequila and a live performance by Australia's The Fabulous Yachtsmen. This event is 21+.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Thursday, July 7: 6:30 p.m.

Summer Nights

The Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood

KCRW’s quintessential summer music series returns with KCRW-curated bands and sets by the station’s DJs. The series launches this week with a live set from Ambar Lucid and DJs Wyldeflower and Nassir Nassirzadeh. Plus, enjoy happy hour and extended gallery hours.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, July 7 - Sunday, July 10

MetaJAX Crypto Jazz Festival

Irvine Barclay Theatre

4242 Campus Dr., Irvine

This year's festival showcases curated jazz performances, plus digital and XR art exhibitions. Watch artists Eddie Daniels with the Roger Kellaway Trio & Peter Erskine; Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band with special guest Eddie Daniels; New York Voices – The Music of Brazil; Tony Guerrero Group with guest vocalist Tawanda; and Matt Mauser’s Big Band Experience: The Music of Sinatra and More.

COST: Tickets start at $75; MORE INFO

The Pageant of the Masters returns to Laguna Beach with the 2022 theme 'Wonderful World.' (Courtesy of the Pageant of the Masters)

Thursday, July 7 - Friday, Sept. 2

Pageant of the Masters

Irvine Bowl

650 Laguna Canyon Rd., Laguna Beach

Watch classic and contemporary works of art come to life on stage, recreated with theatrical illusion and real people posing in the pictures. The 2022 production Wonderful World is a “love letter to our common humanity, and the countless ways in which artists have asked the eternal question: ‘Why are we here?’” The shows take place nightly throughout the summer season.

COST: Tickets start $30; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Crank Yankers, Season 7

The crank-calling puppets — produced by Adam Carolla, Jimmy Kimmel, and Daniel Kellison — return for another season of laughs on Thursday, July 7 at 8 p.m. on Comedy Central . The puppets are joined by this season’s celeb guests, including Paul Scheer, Kevin Nealon, Tracy Morgan, Kyle Dunnigan, JB Smoove, Wanda Sykes, and Tiffany Haddish.

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:



Broad Street Oyster Co. officially opened at Grand Central Market last weekend in conjunction with the three-year anniversary of their Malibu location. The restaurant serves up its Seafood Towers, caviar-and-uni-adorned lobster rolls, fried Oysters, and a Maryland soft-shell crab sandwich. The new location is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

officially opened at Grand Central Market last weekend in conjunction with the three-year anniversary of their Malibu location. The restaurant serves up its Seafood Towers, caviar-and-uni-adorned lobster rolls, fried Oysters, and a Maryland soft-shell crab sandwich. The new location is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. The L.A. Zoo holds its Sustainable Wine+Dinner Series on Thursday, July 7 with Tribute Winery. The intimate dinner features "conservation conversations" with zoo leaders, wines, and a four-course farm-to-table dinner menu created by the Zoo’s executive chef. (The entree is a roasted Cornish game hen with cranberry port sauce.)

with Tribute Winery. The intimate dinner features "conservation conversations" with zoo leaders, wines, and a four-course farm-to-table dinner menu created by the Zoo’s executive chef. (The entree is a roasted Cornish game hen with cranberry port sauce.) Hollywood’s L’antica Pizzeria da Michele recently introduced L’antica Notte — a new late-night experience available Thursdays-Saturdays from 10 p.m.-midnight. Indulge in wine specials for $12 a glass, alongside late-night items such as arancini, calamari fritti, and pizzas.

recently introduced L’antica Notte — a new late-night experience available Thursdays-Saturdays from 10 p.m.-midnight. Indulge in wine specials for $12 a glass, alongside late-night items such as arancini, calamari fritti, and pizzas. Ozomatli holds a weekly residency and culinary collab with chef Oscar Torres at Verse in Toluca Lake on Wednesday nights in July. The series begins on July 6 at 7 p.m., followed by the band's set at 8:30 p.m.

Hatchet Hall chef Brian Dunsmoor opened his namesake restaurant Dunsmoor last week in Glassell Park, offering an eclectic mix of “American Heritage Cookery.” Menu items include lamb tartare, Pennsylvania Dutch slippery dumplings, and smoked pork butt rillettes. According to Eater L.A., the opening was met with some controversy. (h/t Eater L.A. )