Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: April 24 - 27

Watch an unofficial Obama musical. Catch Ozomatli’s last residency show in Venice. Delve into the world of Proust. Attend the L.A. Chargers NFL draft party.



Events

Monday, April 24; 7:30 p.m.

Petit Fours Comedy

The Cats Crawl

660 North Heliotrope Dr., East Hollywood

This new comedy show takes place every other Monday, starting April 24. Hosted by Irene Tu and Daniel Van Kirk, this week’s guests are Matt Braunger, Von Roburts, Jenny Zigrino and a special guest.

COST: $12; MORE INFO

Monday, April 24; 7 p.m.

The Dunwich Horror

Los Feliz Theatre

1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz

We’re big fans of 1970s horror films, and Cinematic Void presents a 35mm screening of The Dunwich Horror, loosely based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft. Daniel Haller directs this film about a crazed Satan worshiper and the plans he has for a young college girl he lures back to his family’s New England home. Sandra Dee and Dean Stockwell both star.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Monday, April 24; 10 p.m.

The Doom Generation

Los Feliz Theatre

1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz

Also later at the Los Feliz: Watch a new 4K restoration of Gregg Araki’s 1995 film about teen angst, thrill rides and random acts of killing, starring James Duval, Rose McGowan and Jonathon Schaech. The film is part of Araki’s “Teenage Apocalypse” trilogy along with Totally F***Ed Up (1993) and Nowhere (1997) and introduced mainstream audiences to Araki’s storytelling.

COST: $10 - $15; MORE INFO

Wednesdays - Saturdays through May 20

44 - The Unofficial, Unsanctioned, Obama Musical

The Bourbon Room

6356 Hollywood Blvd., 2nd Floor, Hollywood

In this unofficial musical about the Obama era, learn how Barack Obama’s presidency changed history … and ended racism forever. At least that’s how Joe Biden kind of remembers it. The show stars T.J. Wilkins as Barack and Shanice (I Love Your Smile) as Michelle Obama. Book, music, lyrics and direction by Eli Bauman and additional songs by Bauman and Jon "Bowzer" Bauman. There’s a two-item minimum of either food or beverage. The show is all ages.

COST: $28 - $55; MORE INFO

Thursday, April 27; 7 p.m.

Pride and Prejudice

The Frida Cinema

305 E 4th St #100, Santa Ana

Bust out those waistcoats and gloves as Tustin’s Arvida Books brings its Movies n’ Books club to The Frida for a screening of Joe Wright’s Pride and Prejudice. Accompanying the film, tea will be served, along with photo opps and a book club meeting after the screening. Period cosplay is highly recommended.

COST: $9.75; MORE INFO

Thursday, April 27; 8 p.m.

That's a Gay Ass Live Show

The Virgil

4519 Santa Monica Blvd., East Hollywood

Eric Williams, host of That's A Gay Ass Podcast, brings a variety show to a live audience. Performers from the comedy and drag scenes compete for the Champion Of Character Actress Knowledge (C.O.C.K.). Performers include Bryan Safi, Greta Titelman, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Jared Goldstein and Queerty Award Winners Alexis Bevels and Darby Lynn Cartwright.

COST: $19 - $24; MORE INFO



Thursday, April 27; 7 p.m.

The World According to Proust

Alliance Française de Pasadena

232 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena

If you’ve always wanted to dive into the world of French philosopher and writer Marcel Proust, but felt a bit intimidated, Joshua Landy will break it down for you. Landy, a professor of French and Comparative Literature at Stanford University, has written a “short, amusing, and readable introduction” to Proust and discusses it at the Alliance Française.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Thursday, April 27; 8 p.m.

Ozomatli

The Venice West

1717 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

L.A.’s own Ozomatli concludes its April residency at The Venice West. The funk, salsa, jazz, reggae and hip-hop-influenced band celebrated their 25th anniversary during the pandemic by releasing their ninth studio album Marching On. This show is 21+.

COST: $58; MORE INFO

Thursday, April 27; 7 p.m.

Reservations: Has Food Media Written Itself Obsolete?

Segovia Hall, Ace Hotel DTLA

929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Host Blake MacKay, in partnership with Minor Figures and Ace Hotel, presents a new conversation series, Reservations, which addresses thorny, urgent questions in food culture and industry. On Thursday, panelists Helen Rosner, Osayi Endolyn, and Meghan McCarron — discuss: Has food media written itself obsolete? Minor Figures will be serving up an oat-milk-infused Bourbon Milk Punch (N/A version also available) to all guests and a cash bar is also available.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Sara Schaefer brings her solo show "Going Up" to the Elysian for three nights. (Scott Moran)

Thursday, April 27 - Saturday, April 29

Going Up

The Elysian

1944 Riverside Dr., Echo Park

Sara Schaefer’s solo comedy show is a fake recruitment seminar about how to make it in the cult of comedy. After working on it for more than a year, Schaefer also delves beneath the layers, examining an industry rampant with abuse and toxicity.

COST: $15 - $20; MORE INFO

Thursday, April 27; 3:30 - 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers Draft Party

Westfield Century City Atrium

10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Century City

The L.A. Chargers are hosting a free NFL draft party at the Century City mall with giveaways, meet-and-greets, music from Chargers gameday DJ Esther Anaya, and photo opportunities. Making appearances are former Chargers’ players, including Dan Fouts, Kellen Winslow, Charlie Joiner and coach Don Coryell. Fans will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

The LA Opera presents Marc Kudisch and Kyle Bielfield in TRADE at REDCAT. (Maria Baranova)

Thursday, April 27 - Sunday, April 30

TRADE / Mary Motorhead

REDCAT

631 West 2nd St., downtown L.A.

The LA Opera presents the West Coast premieres of two one-act operas TRADE and Mary Motorhead in partnership with Beth Morrison Projects. The double bill comes from composer Emma O’Halloran and librettist Mark O’Halloran and produced through the L.A. Opera’s Off Grand initiative. In Mary Motorhead, a convicted murderer tells her secret history, while TRADE tells the story of a rent boy and his closeted client.

COST: $74; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Saint X

The eight-episode series is adapted from Alexis Schaitkin’s novel about a young woman’s mysterious death on an idyllic Caribbean holiday. The show is told through multiple timelines, exhibiting the traumatic ripple effect of the tragedy and how the victim’s surviving sister is pulled into danger in trying to find the truth. Saint X stars Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, West Duchovny, Jayden Elijah, Bre Francis, Kenlee Anaya Townsend, Betsy Brandt and Michael Park and premieres on Wednesday, April 26.

Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery in Old Town Pasadena has released its lineup of cheese classes through July. (Courtesy of Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.



On Monday, April 24, chef Roy Elam offers a pizza-making class and dinner at his seasonal, plant-based Italian restaurant Donna Jean in Sherman Oaks. Learn how to make a great pizza, from a crispy chewy dough to the art of pizza toppings. Tickets are $85 per person and include dinner and drinks.

and include dinner and drinks. There’s still time to catch RAW WINE — a fair that brings together the largest network of low-intervention organic, biodynamic and natural wines, their growers and makers — at City Social House in downtown L.A. on Monday, April 24 from 10 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $30 (trade) to $70 for the public.

— a fair that brings together the largest network of low-intervention organic, biodynamic and natural wines, their growers and makers — at City Social House in downtown L.A. on Monday, April 24 from 10 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $30 (trade) to $70 for the public. Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery in Old Town Pasadena holds a Cheese + Beer, Wine, Cider class on Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. Co-taught by Steve Jones, author of Cheese, Beer, Wine, Cider, learn about and taste the aforementioned items, plus get a signed copy of the book with your ticket ($165).

class on Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. Co-taught by Steve Jones, author of learn about and taste the aforementioned items, plus get a signed copy of the book with your ticket ($165). Women Who Whiskey Los Angeles welcomes everyone (21+) for a KOVAL Craft Whiskey tasting on Wednesday, April 26, at 7 p.m. at Harlowe in West Hollywood. Be guided through four of Koval’s award-winning, women-owned, organic, grain-to-bottle whiskeys, from the single barrel bourbon to the KOVAL Bottled in Bond Single Barrel Rye. Tickets are $43 and include the tasting, a KOVAL cocktail and bites .

. Mercury is in retrograde until May 14, but don’t let that bum you out. Wendy’s turns on a new deal each week through the retrograde period, available through mobile ordering via its app. This week through Sunday, April 30, get a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich with purchase. ( Food and Wine )