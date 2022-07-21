Best Things To Do This Weekend in Los Angeles And SoCal: July 22 - 24

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Through Sunday, July 24

Outfest 2022

Various locations and online

The 40th anniversary Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival wraps this weekend. Events include the 6th Annual Trans, Nonbinary, & Intersex Summit at the Director’s Guild of America on Saturday, July 24 and the closing night screening of John Logan’s They/Them starring Kevin Bacon at The Theatre at Ace Hotel.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

Friday, July 22; 8 p.m.

OC Parks Sunset Cinema Film Series: Mean Girls

Yorba Regional Park

7600 E. La Palma, Anaheim

Watch a free screening of Mean Girls at the park with food and drinks available for purchase. While pre-movie entertainment for the whole family begins at 6 p.m., the movie begins after sundown. There’s a beer garden for those 21+.COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Friday, July 22; 7 p.m.

KCRW Summer Nights @ CAAM 2022

California African American Museum (CAAM)

600 State Dr., Exposition Park

Dance or view art with a soundtrack provided by KCRW DJs Novena Carmel and Francesca Harding. Enjoy after-hours museum access to all six of CAAM’s current exhibitions, plus food trucks, a beer garden and a pop-up marketplace of Black-owned businesses from the FOUND/LA community.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Attend The Fossilized and Realized: Tar Pits Video Festival, a film screening event on July 22 at 8:30 p.m. at La Brea Tar Pits. (Courtesy of the La Brea Tar Pits)

Friday, July 22; 8:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Fossilized and Realized: Tar Pits Video Festival

La Brea Tar Pits

5801 Wilshire Blvd., Miracle Mile

Watch fun Tar Pits-inspired videos submitted by the public and a film about the Tar Pits by the event’s host Nic Cha Kim. A discussion of the site’s place in art and culture takes place after the screening with Kim, Natural History Museum Archivist Archivist Yolanda Bustos and artist-in-residence Mark Dion.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 23; 6 p.m.

Club Babalu

Lot 613

613 Imperial St., downtown L.A.

The provocative ’50s Hollywood-inspired immersive theater experience presents a show-within-a-show, transporting all guests to the hit 1957 TV show Welcome To Woodvana as if they were all extras on set. Inspired by I Love Lucy, the show features costumes, music, comedy, dance and live performances from burlesque to aerialists to jugglers. This show is 21+.

COST: Tickets start at $40; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 23; 6 - 9 p.m.

Off the 405: Hand Habits

Getty Center

1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood

The Getty’s free concert series "Off the 405" continues this weekend with guitarist Meg Duffy’s solo project as Hand Habits. Gia Bahm spins tunes at 6 p.m. with Hand Habits taking to the stage at 7:30 p.m. Arrive early to check out the museum’s current exhibitions , have a picnic, or purchase food and drinks onsite.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 23: 4 p.m.

1st Annual Bananas Splitty in the City: A Downhill 1k (non)Race & Live Podcast Recording

The Virgil

4519 Santa Monica Blvd., East Hollywood

If you’ve ever wanted to run a race, but don’t like running or training, then join the Bananas Podcast hosts Kurt Braunohler and Scotty Landes for a downhill 1k (non)race that ends at the Virgil. (It’s about .63 of a mile.) The 1k jog will be followed by a live recording of the strange news podcast Bananas Podcast. All proceeds benefit the LA Food Bank.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

Check out Andy Warhol's cars and art, including the Mercedes Benz W 125 Grand Prix Car, 1937 (1986). (© 2022 The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. / Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York )

Saturday, July 23 - Monday, Jan. 22, 2023

Andy Warhol: Cars – Works from the Mercedes-Benz Art Collection

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

The museum opens an exhibit of art and five Mercedes-Benz vehicles that served as the inspiration for Andy Warhol’s final commission before he died in 1987. The exhibition is included with admission.

COST: $12 - $19; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 23; 8 p.m.

Femenine: Wild Up and Julius Eastman

The Broad Museum221 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The classical collective performs the late composer Julius Eastman’s “Femenine,” a 60+ minute jam controlled by stop-watch timings. Tickets include access to the museum’s galleries and special exhibitions This Is Not America’s Flag and Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow .

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 23 - Sunday, July 24; 12 p.m.

Art Combini: Art Market Pop-Up

GR2 Gallery

2062 Sawtelle Blvd., Sawtelle

Giant Robot presents a pop-up marketplace features pins, prints, art, zines, plush and other collectibles for sale from a dozen artists.

COST: FREE entry; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 23; 5 p.m.

Big Sing 2022: With a Little Help from Our FriendsGrand Park

200 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Sing along with members of the LA Master Chorale led by Grant Gershon and Jenny Wong along with Alexander Blake, founder and director of Tonality. Repertoire includes The Beatles' "With a Little Help from my Friends," Ben E. King's "Stand by Me," Quirino Mendoza y Cortés' "Cielito Lindo," John Rosamond Johnson's "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and Alan Menken's "A Whole New World." Food trucks will be onsite beginning at 5 p.m., and the sing along runs from 6 to 7 p.m.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Saturday, July 23; 12 - 5 p.m.

Cutwater Classic Pickleball Tournament

Venice Beach 11 POP Tennis Courts

1900-1998 Ocean Front Walk, Venice Beach

Watch single players and teams battle it out for pickleball domination and a $2,500 grand prize. The day features live music, food trucks, clinics and other activations. This is a 21+ event.

COST: FREE entry for those with proof of Gopuff app download and RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 23; 8 - 10 p.m.

Juicypear

One Colorado

41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena

Dance the night away with a soundtrack provided by the powerpop duo Juicypear (Jacob and Jasmine Mayeda) and DJ Travis Holcombe. This show is all ages.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 23; 8 - 10 p.m.

Jazz Bakery: Ben Williams

Kirk Douglas Theatre

9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City

Though the jazz venue has closed, the music series continues on, presenting Grammy-winning bassist, composer and bandleader Ben Williams. Covering a range of Black American music from jazz and gospel to Hip-Hop and R&B, Williams and his band welcome special guest Terrace Martin on saxophones.

COST: $20 - $30; MORE INFO



Sundays through July 31; 12 - 6 p.m.

Artisans Market

Westfield Century City

10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Century City

The upscale outdoor pop-up (located above Tocaya) features a mix of handmade products, including bath & body, home decor, vintage, pet supplies and artifacts made by more than 60 local craftspeople. Bring Fido as the market is dog-friendly.

COST: FREE entry; MORE INFO

Sunday, July 24; 7 p.m.

A.R. Rahman﻿

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

Prolific Indian film composer A.R. Rahman is known for blending Indian classical music with orchestral arrangements and electronic music. He’s probably best known to international audiences for his Oscar-winning work on Slumdog Millionaire.

COST: $25 - $138; MORE INFO

Ride along the beach for a tour of The Strand with LACBC and Sierra Nevada. Helmets required though. (Mario Tama/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Outdoor Pick

Cycle The Strand

This 21+ event combines bike riding and beer tasting. The Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition and Sierra Nevada hold a guided bike ride during California Craft Beer Week on Saturday, July 23. There will be beer and non-beer stops along the way, including a historical tour of the Beach Cities. The ride starts at 11 a.m. from Hinano Cafe in Venice Beach with stops in Hermosa Beach and Redondo, where lunch will be available for purchase. An optional beer sampling is included in the ticket price. Participants must have a working bike, helmet and lock. Backpack, water and snacks are highly recommended. Space is limited. Tickets: $25.

Viewing Pick

Nope

The early word is that we should be watching the latest film from Oscar-winning director Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us) on the largest screen we can find . The horror-thriller reunites Peele with fellow Academy Award-winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), joined by Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun as residents of a lonely California outpost who discover they might not be alone. Nope opens in wide release in theaters on Friday, July 22.

Los Angeles’ most famous historic hot dog stand Tail o' the Pup, seen above in 1996, finally returned to West Hollywood earlier this week. (Sergio Kanazawa )

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:

