Arts and Entertainment

Alec Baldwin Sued Again For Fatal Shooting On 'Rust' Set

By  John Horn
Published Feb 9, 2023 2:32 PM
A bright yellow sign reads "RUST" and has a white arrow pointed to the right with a grassy field in the background.
A sign directs people to the road that leads to the Bonanza Creek Ranch where the movie "Rust" was being filmed on October 22, 2021 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
(Sam Wasson
/
Getty Images)
IN THIS ARTICLE

The parents and sister of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins sued Alec Baldwin on Thursday, saying the actor and producer must pay them for his fatal shooting of Hutchins on the Rust movie set in New Mexico.

The allegations

The civil complaint, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges that Baldwin and other key Rust crew members were negligent and committed battery, and therefore are liable for intentional infliction of emotional distress and loss of consortium. It seeks unspecified damages.

Hutchins’ parents and sister say that Baldwin’s fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins caused “emotional distress due to the loss of loss of love, companionship, comfort, care, assistance, protection, affection, society, guidance, training, assistance, and moral support of Halyna Hutchins.”

Baldwin’s lawyers did not have any immediate comment about the lawsuit.

The lawsuit mirrors many of the allegations in New Mexico’s recent criminal charges brought against Baldwin and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who stand accused of involuntary manslaughter.

Previous settlement with husband

The new civil action against Baldwin, Gutierrez-Reed and nearly two dozen other people or entities involved in the Rust production follows a similar complaint brought against Baldwin a year ago by Hutchins’ widower on behalf of himself and the family’s young son.

Matthew Hutchins settled that case in October for an unspecified amount of money, but the terms included Matthew Hutchins’ receiving an executive producer credit on Rust if the movie is completed.

What's next in the criminal case

A court hearing in the criminal case is scheduled for Feb. 24, when a judge will hear evidence to decide whether the charges filed on Jan. 19 merit a trial.

Earlier this week, Baldwin’s lawyers moved to disqualify a prosecutor in the criminal case, saying she can’t serve in the New Mexico legislature and try a case at the same time as it violates the separation of powers.

John Horn, entertainment reporter and host of our weekly podcast Retake, explores whether the stories that Hollywood tells about itself really reflect what's going on?

