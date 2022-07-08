Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Angelenos Stunned At Death of Shinzo Abe, Who Attended USC in the 70’s

By  Elly Yu
Published Jul 8, 2022 10:55 AM
Shinzo Abe smiles as he wears a black, USC letterman jacket emblazoned with his name.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tried on a letterman jacket presented to him by former USC President C. L. Max Nikias as a gift during his visit to the campus on May 2, 2015.
(Gus Ruelas
/
USC)
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

News of Friday’s assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent shocks throughout the world, including here in Los Angeles, where Abe was a student in the 1970’s.

Abe was giving a speech in the city of Nara in western Japan when he was shot twice, according to media reports. Police have taken into custody a 41-year-old man, who they say had a gun that appeared to be homemade.

Abe had a special connection with Angelenos, in part because he attended USC’s Sol Price School of Public Policy for three semesters from 1978 to 1979. He studied English and took classes in international relations, history and political science, the university said.

“The Trojan Family is deeply saddened and shocked by the horrific shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a proud Trojan who last visited USC in 2015,” USC President Carol Folt said in a statement. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of Prime Minister Abe and all the people of Japan.”

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
The Brief

Home to one of the largest Japanese American populations in the country, Abe visited Los Angeles in 2015 as part of his official diplomacy tour. While here, he attended the Japan-U.S. Economic Forum, spoke to the Asia Society Southern California, and visited the Japanese American National Museum.

During his speech at the Asia Society Southern California, he highlighted that Los Angeles was a beacon for Japanese-American relations, given how many companies are owned by Japanese people.

Ann Burroughs, president and CEO of the Japanese American National Museum, said in a statement that Abe was the longest-serving and most prominent political leader in Japan, with strong ties to the U.S.

“It was JANM’s great honor to welcome Prime Minister Abe during his official state visit in 2015, where he acknowledged the special relationship and historic ties between Japan and the Japanese American community,” Burroughs said.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories