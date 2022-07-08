Angelenos Stunned At Death of Shinzo Abe, Who Attended USC in the 70’s

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

News of Friday’s assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent shocks throughout the world, including here in Los Angeles, where Abe was a student in the 1970’s.

Abe was giving a speech in the city of Nara in western Japan when he was shot twice, according to media reports . Police have taken into custody a 41-year-old man, who they say had a gun that appeared to be homemade.

Abe had a special connection with Angelenos, in part because he attended USC’s Sol Price School of Public Policy for three semesters from 1978 to 1979. He studied English and took classes in international relations, history and political science, the university said.

“The Trojan Family is deeply saddened and shocked by the horrific shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a proud Trojan who last visited USC in 2015,” USC President Carol Folt said in a statement. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of Prime Minister Abe and all the people of Japan.”

Home to one of the largest Japanese American populations in the country, Abe visited Los Angeles in 2015 as part of his official diplomacy tour . While here, he attended the Japan-U.S. Economic Forum, spoke to the Asia Society Southern California, and visited the Japanese American National Museum.

During his speech at the Asia Society Southern California, he highlighted that Los Angeles was a beacon for Japanese-American relations, given how many companies are owned by Japanese people.

Ann Burroughs, president and CEO of the Japanese American National Museum, said in a statement that Abe was the longest-serving and most prominent political leader in Japan, with strong ties to the U.S.

“It was JANM’s great honor to welcome Prime Minister Abe during his official state visit in 2015, where he acknowledged the special relationship and historic ties between Japan and the Japanese American community,” Burroughs said.