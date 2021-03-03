Election Results: Sydney Kamlager Easily Leads Race For State Senate Seat

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

LAist only exists with your help.

The special election to fill the vacant state Senate seat representing California's 30th District appears to have a clear victor.

As of about 11 p.m. Tuesday, Democrat and 54th District Assemblymember Sydney Kamlager had secured roughly 67% of the vote, more than 50 points ahead of the second-place finisher, fellow Democrat and Culver City Councilmember Daniel Lee.

The special election was called after then-State Senator Holly Mitchell won a seat on the L.A. County Board of Supervisors last year. Kamlager previously served as Mitchell's district director.

The 30th State Senate District includes Culver City, Ladera Heights, Westmont, Crenshaw, Florence, West Athens, Century City, Mar Vista and much of downtown Los Angeles.

READ MORE ABOUT THE 30TH DISTRICT AND THE SPECIAL ELECTION:

Our news is free on LAist. To make sure you get our coverage: Sign up for our daily newsletters. To support our non-profit public service journalism: Donate Now.

