Election Results: Sydney Kamlager Easily Leads Race For State Senate Seat

By Ryan Fonseca
Published Mar 3, 2021 8:06 AM
603fbdab69a7c6000919ffd0-eight.jpg
Sydney Kamlager and her husband, Austin Dove, attend a Humane Society gala 2019 on May 04, 2019 in Hollywood. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
The special election to fill the vacant state Senate seat representing California's 30th District appears to have a clear victor.

As of about 11 p.m. Tuesday, Democrat and 54th District Assemblymember Sydney Kamlager had secured roughly 67% of the vote, more than 50 points ahead of the second-place finisher, fellow Democrat and Culver City Councilmember Daniel Lee.

The special election was called after then-State Senator Holly Mitchell won a seat on the L.A. County Board of Supervisors last year. Kamlager previously served as Mitchell's district director.

The 30th State Senate District includes Culver City, Ladera Heights, Westmont, Crenshaw, Florence, West Athens, Century City, Mar Vista and much of downtown Los Angeles.

READ MORE ABOUT THE 30TH DISTRICT AND THE SPECIAL ELECTION:

