Election Results: Sydney Kamlager Easily Leads Race For State Senate Seat
The special election to fill the vacant state Senate seat representing California's 30th District appears to have a clear victor.
As of about 11 p.m. Tuesday, Democrat and 54th District Assemblymember Sydney Kamlager had secured roughly 67% of the vote, more than 50 points ahead of the second-place finisher, fellow Democrat and Culver City Councilmember Daniel Lee.
The special election was called after then-State Senator Holly Mitchell won a seat on the L.A. County Board of Supervisors last year. Kamlager previously served as Mitchell's district director.
🥳 Congratulations to CA Senator-elect @sydneykamlager and #SD30! pic.twitter.com/mXLELS6bAB— California Democratic Party (@CA_Dem) March 3, 2021
The 30th State Senate District includes Culver City, Ladera Heights, Westmont, Crenshaw, Florence, West Athens, Century City, Mar Vista and much of downtown Los Angeles.
