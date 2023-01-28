3 Dead, 4 Injured At Shooting Early Sunday In The Benedict Canyon Area

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

Three people have been killed and four more injured in a shooting early this morning in the Benedict Canyon neighborhood of L.A. just below Mulholland Drive.

What we know so far: The L.A. Fire Department responded to the shooting at 2:35 a.m. on the 2700 block of Ellison Drive off of Oak Pass Road. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene. L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said in an interview this morning that she was informed the people killed were visiting Los Angeles.

"I don't know the circumstances of what happened," Bass said, "but what I do know is that

there was a tremendous loss of life."

The backstory: Although the circumstances of the shooting are not yet clear, there have been previous incidents of fatal shootings taking place during house parties at homes rented in that neighborhood. The L.A. Times is reporting the LAPD says the property is a “short term rental home.”

The context: This latest shooting took place just a week after 11 people were killed and nine injured in a mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park.

This is a developing story and we will add more details as we learn more.