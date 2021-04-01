How To (New) LA

Support for LAist comes from
UP IS DOWN. Day is night. High is low. Left is mustard. This is the world right now. Angelenos are facing a protracted pandemic, a reckoning over racial inequity, and a smog of mixed signals about how to exist safely. These guides were created to help you navigate the day-to-day in L.A. as it changes (sometimes literally) minute-by-minute.

WE ARE ALL, in one way or another, sitting alone in a parked car staring into the void and meditating to the Frozen soundtrack. Hold tight to that zen, because it’s time for action. Sometimes scary action.
Relief
THERE'S A DEADLY VIRUS running amok, coupled with a traumatic upheaval of daily life, strobe-lit by a monumental reckoning hundreds of years in the making. No one feels fine, but support is out there. We put together resources to help you find it.
Reopen
L.A.'S REOPENING PROCESS started slow but began to accelerate at a speed that can best be described as absolutely bananas.
Respite
PLEASE ENJOY THIS mirthy selection of low-risk activities and diversions to keep your sense of humor limber, your spirit of adventure twinkling, and that reservoir of joy well-hydrated. These muscles may have atrophied in the past few months, but they're going to be crucial going forward.
Reinvent
IT'S TIME TO REBOOT. The system is down and it's been down a long time. Global contagion. Militarized police. Entrenched racism. Old voting systems. Here's what's being done to change things, and what you need to know to get involved.
Remember
NARRATIVES ARE VULNERABLE, memories are permeable, and sometimes gaslighting happens at the highest levels. But facts don't fracture. Do not forget where you've been these past few months. It will help you get where you are going.
  • HTNLA: SILENT CITY
    When The City Was Silent
    Especially at the pandemic's start, Los Angeles looked wildly different — like scenes straight out of a post-apocalyptic film.
  • HTNLA: Police Protest
    When The City Got Loud
    Los Angeles yelled itself awake as thousands marched to condemn police brutality, and demand accountability, racial equity, and meaningful change. Here's what it looks like when L.A. has something to say.