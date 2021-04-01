How To (New) LA

React
WE ARE ALL, in one way or another, sitting alone in a parked car staring into the void and meditating to the Frozen soundtrack. Hold tight to that zen, because it’s time for action. Sometimes scary action.
Not an Onion article. Actual high-conflict resolution tactics for dealing with anti-maskers.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires two doses over three weeks. The Moderna vaccine requires two doses over four weeks. All Californians over 16 are vaccine eligible starting April 15.
In a nutshell: lay low, pay attention to your body, and notify people.
Here's your guide to completing the series.
Booking an appointment for your free COVID-19 vaccine can be an exercise in managing emotions. Here is our guide that can help you.
Relief
THERE'S A DEADLY VIRUS running amok, coupled with a traumatic upheaval of daily life, strobe-lit by a monumental reckoning hundreds of years in the making. No one feels fine, but support is out there. We put together resources to help you find it.
Extreme grief and isolation are extremely real threats to your health. Experts worry the next pandemic will be a mental health one.
Here's a list of places that are offering financial assistance, food aid, rent relief, debt relief and more. We regularly update it.
A Step-By-Step Guide To Getting The Most Money Possible From Your Unemployment Benefits In CaliforniaThis is not a drill. Changing rules. Changing payments. Changing qualifications. And millions of people trying to figure out a system that was inscrutable to begin with.
Reopen
L.A.'S REOPENING PROCESS started slow but began to accelerate at a speed that can best be described as absolutely bananas.
or: How I Learned To Start Worrying And Love The Couch
If you're getting mixed signals and confusing messages it's because of the mixed signals and confusing messages.
The rollercoaster continues.
California's reopening rollercoaster belongs in a 1980s New Jersey theme park.
Respite
PLEASE ENJOY THIS mirthy selection of low-risk activities and diversions to keep your sense of humor limber, your spirit of adventure twinkling, and that reservoir of joy well-hydrated. These muscles may have atrophied in the past few months, but they're going to be crucial going forward.
We ran and biked the whole thing, meeting nature-loving Angelenos along the way.
Here, let us help take your mind off the horribleness outside.
Put down the sourdough starter and learn to be your own chef with these Los Angeles cookbooks. They also make great gifts.
Reinvent
IT'S TIME TO REBOOT. The system is down and it's been down a long time. Global contagion. Militarized police. Entrenched racism. Old voting systems. Here's what's being done to change things, and what you need to know to get involved.
There's LAPD and LASD — and 70 more(!) police departments operating in Los Angeles County.
A violation of the Civil and Human Rights Ordinance can mean a fine of $250,000.
Let's give it the ol' college try, eh? 🤦♀️
A preschooler was killed while walking to school with her mother in Koreatown. Who is responsible?
Not even a life-altering pandemic made the streets notably safer for Angelenos. While there were fewer collisions overall in 2020, crashes were more deadly.
The long-held assumptions about law enforcement's roles in traffic safety are being challenged. What could that mean for Angelenos walking and biking on L.A.'s deadly streets?
Remember
NARRATIVES ARE VULNERABLE, memories are permeable, and sometimes gaslighting happens at the highest levels. But facts don't fracture. Do not forget where you've been these past few months. It will help you get where you are going.
Especially at the pandemic's start, Los Angeles looked wildly different — like scenes straight out of a post-apocalyptic film.
Los Angeles yelled itself awake as thousands marched to condemn police brutality, and demand accountability, racial equity, and meaningful change. Here's what it looks like when L.A. has something to say.