How To (New) LA

Remember NARRATIVES ARE VULNERABLE, memories are permeable, and sometimes gaslighting happens at the highest levels. But facts don't fracture. Do not forget where you've been these past few months. It will help you get where you are going. When The City Was Silent Especially at the pandemic's start, Los Angeles looked wildly different — like scenes straight out of a post-apocalyptic film.

When The City Got Loud Los Angeles yelled itself awake as thousands marched to condemn police brutality, and demand accountability, racial equity, and meaningful change. Here's what it looks like when L.A. has something to say.