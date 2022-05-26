California Expands Access To Infant Formula Amid Ongoing Shortage

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Amid the ongoing baby formula shortage, California has expanded buying options for low-income families with WIC benefits.

The state's Women, Infants and Children program, part of the state Public Health Department, assists families with food access, nutrition education and breastfeeding support, among other services. It's now offering 13 different types and sizes of baby formula for families in need.

The problem started last year because of the supply chain crisis. It worsened earlier this year when Abbott Nutrition recalled several brands of formula after four babies came down with bacterial infections and two of them died. The infections prompted the shutdown of Abbott's factory in Sturgis, Michigan.

"It's been extremely stressful and everyone's very aware of the stress that families have," said Karen Farley with the nonprofit California WIC Association. "First of all, having a new baby is a challenge, and then being concerned about feeding them is extremely distressing."

Farley said more formula options will be added in the coming days and she hopes this will help make it easier on parents.

But the new options are temporary. WIC will remove them once the shortage eases.

Here are some tips from the Public Health Department on safely navigating this shortage:



Contact your local WIC office with questions about how the different formula options work for your baby

If you don't qualify for WIC, call your health care provider first to help navigate your options

Do not dilute formula or use homemade recipes, as this could risk harming the baby's health

Read more about the infant formula shortage at cdph.ca.gov/formula

Check for the latest updates at MyFamily.WIC.ca.gov or use the California WIC App