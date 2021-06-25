Pushed Out: LA's Unhoused Women

LAist needs your reader support
4:27
How The Social Services System Pushes Domestic Violence Survivors Towards Homelessness
5:00
How Domestic Violence Pushed One Woman Into Homelessness
4:47
Pushed Out: Nikki's Story of Domestic Violence and Homelessness
