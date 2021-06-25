Support for LAist comes from
A row of tents and makeshift shelters, one using an American flag, sits under on a sidewalk under a freeway overpass.
A woman walks past a dowtown L.A. homeless encampment beneath an overpass in April 2020
(Mario Tama
/
Getty Images)
Housing and Homelessness
Pushed Out: LA's Unhoused Women
We are exploring why domestic or intimate partner violence is the biggest reason women experience homelessness in L.A. County.

Listen

4:27
How The Social Services System Pushes Domestic Violence Survivors Towards Homelessness
5:00
How Domestic Violence Pushed One Woman Into Homelessness
4:47
Pushed Out: Nikki's Story of Domestic Violence and Homelessness

