About The Show

The pandemic has stopped Hollywood in its tracks. Production is at a standstill. The financial ecosystem is disrupted. And the industry’s power structure is being challenged by the new and growing social justice movement and its demands for equity, access and representation. So how will Hollywood adapt and evolve? Will it take this opportunity to make transformational change?

Hollywood, The Sequel is a limited-run podcast series in which veteran film journalist John Horn asks some of the entertainment industry’s most influential artists and executives how Hollywood could and should reinvent itself.