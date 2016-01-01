Shelley Lewis is Executive Producer of "Hollywood, The Sequel." Previously, she’s been executive producer of “Freakonomics Radio” and numerous live programs for WNYC Radio. She was co-creator of Air America Radio. In television, Lewis was EVP of Programming for Current TV, and before that executive produced programs for PBS, CNN, NBC News and ABC News, where she was executive producer of Good Morning America, among other shows. She is a graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, majoring in film and television.