Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate
Shelley Lewis

Shelley Lewis

Shelley Lewis is Executive Producer of "Hollywood, The Sequel." Previously, she’s been executive producer of “Freakonomics Radio” and numerous live programs for WNYC Radio. She was co-creator of Air America Radio. In television, Lewis was EVP of Programming for Current TV, and before that executive produced programs for PBS, CNN, NBC News and ABC News, where she was executive producer of Good Morning America, among other shows. She is a graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, majoring in film and television.