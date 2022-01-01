Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate
staff_ROSS.png

Ross Brenneman

Education Editor (he/him)
Connect
Stay Connected

I've spent my media career reporting and writing about education. (Unless you count my college radio music show, "Tase This!”)

At Education Week, based in D.C., I covered the teaching profession and student mental health. Many years ago, I hopped in a car and drove to Los Angeles to do media relations for USC. I covered education research on race and equity, from college admissions to school discipline to climate science instruction.

I'm interested in why school is the way it is: Who is it for? What is it supposed to do? Who is responsible for a child's opportunity to thrive? While it’s important to hold institutions accountable, we also have to pay attention to all the small decisions that help students succeed, or hinder them.

In my free time, I enjoy baking and going to the movies. There is no film experience in America like an L.A. theater on opening night.

Stories by Ross Brenneman

Support for LAist comes from:
Become a sponsor