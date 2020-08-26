Lil KalishContributor | (they/them)
Lil Kalish is a journalist from Los Angeles. They cover politics, tech, LGBTQ communities, food and criminal justice. Their reporting has taken them from the streets of Yangon, Myanmar to the deserts of Southern California. Their work can be found in Mother Jones, The Guardian, Bitch, ARTnews and elsewhere. Twitter: @lil_kalish
Stories by Lil Kalish
FoodOrganized and overseen by residents, these fridges are filled with free food but they exist in a legal gray area where health codes can sometimes hinder community nourishment.
News"When we take care of each other, when we give half of our very little to other people, it's because we're all connected in this collective struggle."
NewsWhen Christopher Street West decided to host a "Black solidarity march," they did it without consulting any Black activists outside of the organization -- and that says a lot about West Hollywood's Whiteness problem.
Arts and EntertainmentSt. Elmo Village in L.A.'s Mid-City just celebrated 50 years of art and activism. Will it survive another half-century?
Arts and EntertainmentSouth L.A. residents wanted a free, grassroots Pride festival close to home -- so they created their own.