Pathways To Higher Education

Have a question about getting to higher education?
Getting To Higher Education
Will higher education get you where you want to go? What are all the ways to get free tuition? Who can you talk to for advice? We did a bunch of research and want to help.
First, do your homework.
Prep Your College Application For UC, CSU And More: What To Do With Essays, GPAs And That 'Optional' SAT ScoreSome aspects of applying for college are (sort of) back to normal. Others may be forever changed. This is what you need to know about applying to college in 2021.
Apprenticeships
California is working to expand apprenticeships in areas where the "earn and learn" model hasn't historically been common, like IT and health care.
Proponents of apprenticeship say the model can help California workers who lack the resources for outside training advance in their careers.
The culinary apprenticeship sponsored by UNITE HERE Local 11 is among a new crop of apprenticeships that seek to provide stable, well-paying career pathways where students earn money as they learn.
Women make up less of the workforce in skilled trades in California than they did in the early 2000s, though the tide may be turning.
Families can’t pay more for child care. Advocates say until the local, state and federal government intervene early education will remain one fo the lowest paid professions in the country.
Jobs And Career Pathways
Missed our live, virtual event answering your questions? We’ve put together some of the key highlights.
Certified nursing assistant training courses could be attractive to people who've lost jobs during the pandemic.
As our economy moves away from fossil fuels, green jobs like building electric vehicles, repairing charging stations and keeping oceans sustainable are coming to the fore.
A recent report from the Center for a Competitive Workforce identified 10 promising jobs in the Los Angeles area that require more than a high school diploma but not necessarily a bachelor's degree.
The Changing Higher Education Landscape
Thanks to a change in the state's Cal Grant system, low-income community college students are now entitled to financial aid regardless of age.
The number of higher education programs based in state prisons is growing. Graduates say that the programs offer opportunities for emotional growth and help them build stronger interpersonal relationships.
Supporters hope the mandate will encourage more low-income students and students of color to attend college.
As President Biden pushes to make two years of community college free for all students, what have we learned from California's promise programs?
The move to restore prisoners' eligibility for federal Pell Grants has been widely applauded. But some prison education advocates worry about a flood of low-quality programs.
Isolation, Impostor Syndrome, Snail Mail: Why Fewer High School Seniors Are Applying For College Financial AidAnd the problem is worst among low-income students and students of color.
