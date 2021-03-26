Nursing Assistant Jobs Are Plentiful in SoCal. Here Are Some Pros And Cons Of Entering The Field

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Certified nursing assistants, or CNAs, are in huge demand. California is expected to have a deficit of nearly 13,000 nursing assistants each year through 2024, according to the research and policy group California Competes: Higher Education For A Strong Economy.

It's relatively easy, fast and inexpensive to become a CNA. There are dozens of training courses offered in the L.A. area, ranging from several thousand dollars to free.

But CNAs have been among the most exposed to COVID-19. And, they generally don't get paid much -- around $17 an hour, on average, in the Los Angeles area.

Eduard Izatov, 46, was a ballroom dance instructor until the pandemic hit. "The studios are still closed right now, so I completely lost my business," he said. Now's he's training to become a CNA and hopes to work in a hospital.

The hourly pay is a lot less than what Izatov charged for an hour of dance lessons. But he figures if he works full time at a hospital, which he's hoping for, and picks up some overtime shifts, he can make a decent living.

"If you can calculate for, like, four days of 12-hours shifts, it's going to be in a year around $65,000," he said.

