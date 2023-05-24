You Can Get Up To $500 In Grant Money To Pay Your Gas Bill. Here's How to Apply

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Topline:

After a historic winter filled with low temperatures and high gas prices, SoCalGas is providing $3 million in grant funds to assist customers struggling to pay natural gas bills.

Why now: After a historic winter filled with low temperatures and high gas prices ,many Southern California residents were hit with record-breaking gas bills, which they had difficulty paying. They got help through the Grant Assistance Fund (GAF). It originally designated $6 million, but after helping 10,000 customers, half of the fund is still available.

How do I apply?

Southern California residents can visit the SoCalGas website to see if they are eligible for a one-time grant of up to $500. The grants are first-come, first-serve until the fund is depleted, so it's recommended to apply as soon as possible.

Who is eligible? The fund has expanded eligibility requirements. For example, a family of four who makes up to $83,250 would be able to receive the money.

Who's behind the grants? The grants are funded through donations from a group that includes shareholders, customers and SoCal Gas employees. It's facilitated by the non-profit organization, United Way of Greater Los Angeles.