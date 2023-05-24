You Can Get Up To $500 In Grant Money To Pay Your Gas Bill. Here's How to Apply
Topline:
After a historic winter filled with low temperatures and high gas prices, SoCalGas is providing $3 million in grant funds to assist customers struggling to pay natural gas bills.
Why now: After a historic winter filled with low temperatures and high gas prices ,many Southern California residents were hit with record-breaking gas bills, which they had difficulty paying. They got help through the Grant Assistance Fund (GAF). It originally designated $6 million, but after helping 10,000 customers, half of the fund is still available.
How do I apply?
Southern California residents can visit the SoCalGas website to see if they are eligible for a one-time grant of up to $500. The grants are first-come, first-serve until the fund is depleted, so it's recommended to apply as soon as possible.
Who is eligible? The fund has expanded eligibility requirements. For example, a family of four who makes up to $83,250 would be able to receive the money.
Who's behind the grants? The grants are funded through donations from a group that includes shareholders, customers and SoCal Gas employees. It's facilitated by the non-profit organization, United Way of Greater Los Angeles.
