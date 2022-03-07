Wounded Pygmy Whale Is Euthanized

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

An injured pygmy sperm whale found washed up on Malibu's Surfrider Beach Sunday has been euthanized.

After its discovery by L.A. County lifeguards and firefighters, the whale was transported to the California Wildlife Center in Malibu.

The mammal was euthanized to avoid additional suffering, according to the Wildlife Center, which said in a statement the whale was "in poor health and had sustained many injuries as a result of hitting against low-tide rocks."

The whale was about seven feet long, said lifeguard Jake Miller.

He said the whale was transported with "what kind of looks like a stretcher, where we can put an animal in between it, lift it and put it in the back of one of our trucks for transport."

The Wildlife Center said it worked with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to euthanize the whale humanely.

Officials said they would send the carcass to the Natural History Museum of L.A. County for further study.