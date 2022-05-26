Woodland Hills Students Join Others Across The Country In Walkout To Protest Gun Violence

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

A group of youth activists called on students nationwide to walkout of classes today in support of the community of Uvalde, Texas.

Locally, hundreds of El Camino Real Charter High School students walked out this morning in response to the Uvalde school shooting on Monday.

The protest was led by the San Fernando Valley chapter of Students Demand Action, a nationwide organization of students fighting to end gun violence.

The students at El Camino Real Charter walked in a line, chanting “Enough is enough!” repeatedly, thrusting their fists in the air.

The high school is one of many from across the nation that marched out of classes in support of stronger gun control laws.

Students Demand for Action was started after the Parkland, Florida shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, the third deadliest school shooting in U.S. history. Ever since, they’ve been canvassing for stronger gun control policies.

Moms Demand Action, a sister organization to SDA , will be holding a vigil on May 28 in Woodland Hills to honor those lost in the Buffalo, Ulvalde, Laguna Woods, Milwaukee, and Chicago shooting.

In response to Tuesday's shooting in Uvalde, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced the school district would expand its safety protocols.

The protocols include a limiting points of entry on campuses, sharing maps of schools with first responders so they can easily access campuses in the case of a crisis, and reevaluating preventative measures by refining its mental health support system.