Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Woodland Hills Students Join Others Across The Country In Walkout To Protest Gun Violence

By Arantza Peña Popo
Published May 26, 2022 3:02 PM
A brick sign reads "Robb Elementary School" with metal letters. On top and beneath the sign on the grass are plastic wrapped bouquets of yellow, red and pink flowers, with some shiny helium balloons strung on them. To the left of the sign are tiny white crosses propped up on the grass lawn, with the names of those lost in the shooting. The names that are fully shown read: "Jackie Cazare, Annabelle Rodriguez".
Across the country, students organized walkouts today to protest gun violence in schools after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX.
(Brandon Bell
/
Getty Images North America)
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

A group of youth activists called on students nationwide to walkout of classes today in support of the community of Uvalde, Texas.

Locally, hundreds of El Camino Real Charter High School students walked out this morning in response to the Uvalde school shooting on Monday.

The protest was led by the San Fernando Valley chapter of Students Demand Action, a nationwide organization of students fighting to end gun violence.

The students at El Camino Real Charter walked in a line, chanting “Enough is enough!” repeatedly, thrusting their fists in the air.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The high school is one of many from across the nation that marched out of classes in support of stronger gun control laws.

The Brief

Students Demand for Action was started after the Parkland, Florida shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, the third deadliest school shooting in U.S. history. Ever since, they’ve been canvassing for stronger gun control policies.

Moms Demand Action, a sister organization to SDA , will be holding a vigil on May 28 in Woodland Hills to honor those lost in the Buffalo, Ulvalde, Laguna Woods, Milwaukee, and Chicago shooting.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

In response to Tuesday's shooting in Uvalde, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced the school district would expand its safety protocols.

The protocols include a limiting points of entry on campuses, sharing maps of schools with first responders so they can easily access campuses in the case of a crisis, and reevaluating preventative measures by refining its mental health support system.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories