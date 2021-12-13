Key Deadlines For Mailing Your Packages To Make Sure They Arrive By Christmas

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Planning to mail gifts and cards for Christmas? Here are some dates to keep in mind.



Dec. 15: If you're mailing something within the continental United States, the Postal Service recommends you send your package using Retail Ground Service by this Wednesday.

Need more time? Be prepared to spend more money.

You can pay more and send your package via Priority Mail by Saturday, Dec. 18, or you can pay a lot more and use Priority Express. In either case, your gifts should arrive by Dec. 23.

All this comes with the caveat that these mailing deadlines are not a guarantee of arrival by Christmas, they mark an expectation for a pre- Dec. 25 arrival.

Please keep in mind that shipping internationally and to Hawaii and Alaska may take longer.

So, if you're aiming for Christmas morning gift opening, now you know those dates to hit. Good luck and happy mailing to all.