News

Key Deadlines For Mailing Your Packages To Make Sure They Arrive By Christmas

By  Susanne Whatley
Published Dec 13, 2021 2:21 PM
Several small packages wrapped in plain brown paper and tied with red and white string sit on a wood plank.
Christmas presents await.
(Mel Poole
/
Unsplash)
Planning to mail gifts and cards for Christmas? Here are some dates to keep in mind.

  • Dec. 15: If you're mailing something within the continental United States, the Postal Service recommends you send your package using Retail Ground Service by this Wednesday.
  • Dec. 17: If you're sending it First Class, you should mail it by this Friday.

Need more time? Be prepared to spend more money.

  • You can pay more and send your package via Priority Mail by Saturday, Dec. 18, or you can pay a lot more and use Priority Express. In either case, your gifts should arrive by Dec. 23.

All this comes with the caveat that these mailing deadlines are not a guarantee of arrival by Christmas, they mark an expectation for a pre- Dec. 25 arrival.

Please keep in mind that shipping internationally and to Hawaii and Alaska may take longer.

So, if you're aiming for Christmas morning gift opening, now you know those dates to hit. Good luck and happy mailing to all.

