What You Need To Know Today: How To Make LA Greener, Unhoused Population Slowly Grows, The Significance of LA's Signs

Good morning, L.A. It’s Friday, September 9.

Today in How to LA: The possible weather effects of Hurricane Kay, the importance of making L.A. greener, Latino communities hit hardest by homelessness in last two years

Keep your ice water handy, L.A., and your umbrella within reach. High temperatures are expected to persist through today, but should lessen by Saturday. Hurricane Kay will help cool things off, but may also bring high winds and thunderstorms to parts of Southern California. The effects across L.A. County are still unknown as the storm system is expected to weaken as it moves north, but officials have raised concerns about possible flooding in areas with recent burn scars.

We are probably repeating ourselves, but if one thing became clear during this interminable heatwave, it’s that L.A. and other California counties need to take more action to mitigate the effects of extreme heat in their communities. I am talking about cooling standards for homes and apartments, more shade on school playgrounds, more parks and trees in neighborhoods. It’s all doable.

Aaron Thomas, with the nonprofit North East Trees, is working on that last part. “Every neighborhood needs more parks,” Thomas says. “Every person should be able to walk out their front door and go to some sort of park.”

Research has shown that city neighborhoods made of asphalt streets and not a lot of green space can be at least six degrees hotter than those areas that do have ample amounts of parks. Research has also shown that more trees do work to bring that temperature down.

My colleagues Brian De Los Santos and Caroline Champlin spent the day with Thomas in the Ramona Gardens housing development where he and his team plan to turn a dirt hill into a park. He also plans to plant some four thousand trees in the surrounding area – and with that inspire others to do so in their neighborhoods. You can read more about Thomas’s vision here.

There are other organizations across L.A. doing this work — TreePeople, for one, and CityPlants will resume tree planting this fall. If you are looking to plant trees in your community, here’s a list of other groups to contact:



Wait! One More Thing…What The Signs Of Los Angeles Say About The City

A message for a time of isolation. (Courtesy Jason Horton)

Travel across L.A. and you’ll take in a variety of signage and store fronts — ranging in condition and much of it dating back decades. It took a nighttime walk through the city during the pandemic to make Jason Horton want to capture it.

“You go by and are like, ‘Oh, this will be here forever.’ And then you go, and it’s like, it’s not. It’s gone,” Horton said. “And I’ll be like, ‘I’ll get it next time.’ And for me, today is next time. This is next time.”

Horton started snapping photos whenever and wherever he could. The result is a new book Signs of Los Angeles: Lost in the Dark. The pages are filled with familiar sites — some of it now gone or change — and anecdotes from the people of L.A. about what these places, and these signs, mean to them.

Horton sat down with my colleague Mike Roe to talk about the little details that went into making this book. Read about that conversation here.

