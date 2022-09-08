Best Things To Do This Weekend in Los Angeles And SoCal: Sept. 9 - 11

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Attend a maritime festival — with pirates and mermaids. Watch a lineup of BIPOC, Queer and larger-bodied pole dancers. Check out a live taping of a true crime/paranormal podcast. See Duran Duran’s return to the Bowl.



Friday, Sept. 9 - Sunday, Sept. 11

Duran Duran

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

The British rock veterans headline the weekend, joined by special guests each night (Nile Rodgers and Chic on Friday; Kelis and Nile Rodgers on Saturday; and Warpaint and Nile Rodgers on Sunday). The band celebrates music from its 40-year career as well their most recent studio album, Future Past.

COST: Tickets start at $29; MORE INFO

Friday, Sept. 9 - Sunday, Sept. 11

Maritime Festival 2022

Ocean Institute

24200 Dana Point Harbor Dr., Dana Point

The former Tall Ships Festival returns as the Maritime Festival, but it’s still a weekend celebration of sea-faring fun, including sailing, food trucks and vendors, craft beers, live music and family-friendly activities. Crews for ships, featuring historical re-enactors, take part in cannon battles, pirate adventures and tours. Don’t be surprised if you encounter a mermaid or two during your visit.

COST: $15 - $20 admission (other activities extra); MORE INFO

Grand Performances presents two free performances of the Fountain Theatre's acclaimed production of Citizen: An American Lyric' this weekend. (Craig Schwartz)

Friday, Sept. 9 - Saturday, Sept. 10; 8 p.m.

Citizen: An American Lyric

California Plaza

350 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Grand Performances teams with the Fountain Theatre to present the thought-provoking theatrical play, followed by a post-show audience Q&A with the cast. Claudia Rankine’s award-winning poetry collection, adapted for the stage by Stephen Sachs and directed by Shirley Jo Finney, focuses on the daily microaggressions that people of color face as citizens.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, Sept. 9; 7:30 p.m.

And That's Why We Drink: Here For The Boos Tour!

Palace Theatre

630 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Em Schulz and Christine Schiefer, hosts of the popular true crime/paranormal podcast And That's Why We Drink , make a stop in L.A. for the second leg of their Here for the Boos live tour.

COST: Tickets start at $39; MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 10; 2 p.m.

All the Women in My Brain - Betty Gilpin in Conversation with Allison Brie

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

Gilpin, who played Debbie "Liberty Belle" Eagan in Netflix’s Glow, discusses her memoir — a collection of funny essays — with fellow Glow castmate Allison Brie.

COST: $20 – $42; MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 10; 9 p.m.

Echo Flex: A 2000s Hip Hop Party

Echoplex

1154 Glendale Blvd., Echo Park’

Put on your dance shoes and relive the music of the aughts at this 21+ dance party.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 10; 7 p.m.

Fantasy Suite

Junior High

603 S. Brand Blvd., Glendale

Watch a lineup of BIPOC, Queer and larger-bodied pole dancers — many of whom will be performing for the first time. Tips for the entertainers are appreciated. COVID-19 vaccinations are mandatory to attend events at Junior High. This is a 21+ show.

COST: $10 - $15; MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 10; 7 - 9 p.m.

Exhibition Openings

Gallery 1988

7308 Santa Monica Blvd., Fairfax

The pop culture gallery hosts a reception for the opening exhibitions: Game On, Hans Woody: New Works and Fake Gig Posters.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 10; 8 p.m.

Desde México: Pacífico Dance Company 30th Anniversary

Ford Theatres

2580 Cahuenga Blvd E., Hollywood Hills

Pacífico Dance Company blends traditional folk dance and modern dance in a production that explores the cultural origins and stories of Mexico’s diverse regions and peoples — shaped by the legacy of colonialism and traditions of African, Mexican Amerindian and European settlers. The evening also features the world premiere of A lo Norteño by Matthew de Leon.

COST: Tickets start at $35; MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 10; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Pickwick Vintage Show

ROW DTLA

777 S. Alameda St., downtown L.A.

More than 45 vendors are at the outdoor market, which focuses on an assortment of vintage clothing, jewelry and accessories.

COST: $10 - $20; MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 10; 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Live Score Film Festival 2022

Barnsdall Art Park / Barnsdall Gallery Theatre

4800 Hollywood Blvd., East Hollywood

The Helix Collective presents an evening of short films with original scores performed live-to-picture. The evening begins with a composer and filmmaker panel with host Brian Lauritzen, followed by the films and music, and ends with a meet-and-greet. The audience votes for Best Picture and Best Musical Score with the awards presented at the close of the festival.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 10-11 and 17, 18

L.A. Writers’ Workshop Festival

Kirk Douglas Theatre

9820 Washington Blvd, Culver City

The Kirk Douglas Season begins with a new works festival featuring works from the Center Theatre Group’s L.A. Writers’ Workshop. Watch the stage works from an all-women cohort of 10 writers over two weekends.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Jarvis Landry #80 of the New Orleans Saints is tackled by Ja'Sir Taylor #36 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter of an NFL preseason game at Caesars Superdome on August 26, 2022 in New Orleans. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Sunday, Sept. 11; 1:25 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

SoFi Stadium

1001 Stadium Dr., Inglewood

Led by QB Justin Herbert, the Chargers kick off their football season facing off against Derek Carr and the Raiders.

COST: Tickets start at $180; MORE INFO

Sunday, Sept. 11; 5 p.m.

Grease / Xanadu

Aero Theatre

1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

American Cinematheque remembers the work of the late Olivia Newton-John, screening her two most popular films Grease (1978) and Xanadu (1980).

COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO

Though the temperatures might reflect the time of year, it is apple picking season at Los Rios Rancho. (kara brugman, licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.)

Outdoor Pick

Apple Picking at Los Rios Rancho

It’s supposed to be a little cooler this weekend, and if you want to pretend it’s fall, head to Los Rios Rancho in San Bernardino County for apple picking. The farm also has u-pick strawberries, raspberries, tomatoes and peppers (just double-check the website for weather and produce updates). While there, don’t forget to check out the trails and nature walks, country kitchen, entertainment and cider pressing.

Viewing Pick

The Good Fight

The legal drama starring Christine Baranski begins its sixth and final season on Thursday, Sept. 8 on Paramount+. The spinoff of The Good Wife was also created by Robert King and Michelle King, this time with Phil Alden Robinson. When the new season opens, Diane Lockhart (Baranski) struggles with an uneasy sense of déjà vu and questions whether she should head up an African American law firm. Along with Baranski, the season 6 cast includes John Slattery, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Charmaine Bingwa, with Audra McDonald and Andre Braugher. Alan Cumming and Carrie Preston guest star.

Messhall celebrates its 10th anniversary in Los Feliz all month long with the $10 Mess Burger and fries, offered during various hours during the week and weekends. (Courtesy of Messhall )

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:

