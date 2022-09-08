Best Things To Do This Weekend in Los Angeles And SoCal: Sept. 9 - 11
Attend a maritime festival — with pirates and mermaids. Watch a lineup of BIPOC, Queer and larger-bodied pole dancers. Check out a live taping of a true crime/paranormal podcast. See Duran Duran’s return to the Bowl.
Friday, Sept. 9 - Sunday, Sept. 11
Duran Duran
Hollywood Bowl
2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
The British rock veterans headline the weekend, joined by special guests each night (Nile Rodgers and Chic on Friday; Kelis and Nile Rodgers on Saturday; and Warpaint and Nile Rodgers on Sunday). The band celebrates music from its 40-year career as well their most recent studio album, Future Past.
COST: Tickets start at $29; MORE INFO
Friday, Sept. 9 - Sunday, Sept. 11
Maritime Festival 2022
Ocean Institute
24200 Dana Point Harbor Dr., Dana Point
The former Tall Ships Festival returns as the Maritime Festival, but it’s still a weekend celebration of sea-faring fun, including sailing, food trucks and vendors, craft beers, live music and family-friendly activities. Crews for ships, featuring historical re-enactors, take part in cannon battles, pirate adventures and tours. Don’t be surprised if you encounter a mermaid or two during your visit.
COST: $15 - $20 admission (other activities extra); MORE INFO
Friday, Sept. 9 - Saturday, Sept. 10; 8 p.m.
Citizen: An American Lyric
California Plaza
350 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
Grand Performances teams with the Fountain Theatre to present the thought-provoking theatrical play, followed by a post-show audience Q&A with the cast. Claudia Rankine’s award-winning poetry collection, adapted for the stage by Stephen Sachs and directed by Shirley Jo Finney, focuses on the daily microaggressions that people of color face as citizens.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, Sept. 9; 7:30 p.m.
And That's Why We Drink: Here For The Boos Tour!
Palace Theatre
630 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
Em Schulz and Christine Schiefer, hosts of the popular true crime/paranormal podcast And That's Why We Drink, make a stop in L.A. for the second leg of their Here for the Boos live tour.
COST: Tickets start at $39; MORE INFO
Saturday, Sept. 10; 2 p.m.
All the Women in My Brain - Betty Gilpin in Conversation with Allison Brie
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
Gilpin, who played Debbie "Liberty Belle" Eagan in Netflix’s Glow, discusses her memoir — a collection of funny essays — with fellow Glow castmate Allison Brie.
COST: $20 – $42; MORE INFO
Saturday, Sept. 10; 9 p.m.
Echo Flex: A 2000s Hip Hop Party
Echoplex
1154 Glendale Blvd., Echo Park’
Put on your dance shoes and relive the music of the aughts at this 21+ dance party.
COST: $10; MORE INFO
Saturday, Sept. 10; 7 p.m.
Fantasy Suite
Junior High
603 S. Brand Blvd., Glendale
Watch a lineup of BIPOC, Queer and larger-bodied pole dancers — many of whom will be performing for the first time. Tips for the entertainers are appreciated. COVID-19 vaccinations are mandatory to attend events at Junior High. This is a 21+ show.
COST: $10 - $15; MORE INFO
Saturday, Sept. 10; 7 - 9 p.m.
Exhibition Openings
Gallery 1988
7308 Santa Monica Blvd., Fairfax
The pop culture gallery hosts a reception for the opening exhibitions: Game On, Hans Woody: New Works and Fake Gig Posters.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Sept. 10; 8 p.m.
Desde México: Pacífico Dance Company 30th Anniversary
Ford Theatres
2580 Cahuenga Blvd E., Hollywood Hills
Pacífico Dance Company blends traditional folk dance and modern dance in a production that explores the cultural origins and stories of Mexico’s diverse regions and peoples — shaped by the legacy of colonialism and traditions of African, Mexican Amerindian and European settlers. The evening also features the world premiere of A lo Norteño by Matthew de Leon.
COST: Tickets start at $35; MORE INFO
Saturday, Sept. 10; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Pickwick Vintage Show
ROW DTLA
777 S. Alameda St., downtown L.A.
More than 45 vendors are at the outdoor market, which focuses on an assortment of vintage clothing, jewelry and accessories.
COST: $10 - $20; MORE INFO
Saturday, Sept. 10; 6 p.m.
Los Angeles Live Score Film Festival 2022
Barnsdall Art Park / Barnsdall Gallery Theatre
4800 Hollywood Blvd., East Hollywood
The Helix Collective presents an evening of short films with original scores performed live-to-picture. The evening begins with a composer and filmmaker panel with host Brian Lauritzen, followed by the films and music, and ends with a meet-and-greet. The audience votes for Best Picture and Best Musical Score with the awards presented at the close of the festival.
COST: $25; MORE INFO
Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 10-11 and 17, 18
L.A. Writers’ Workshop Festival
Kirk Douglas Theatre
9820 Washington Blvd, Culver City
The Kirk Douglas Season begins with a new works festival featuring works from the Center Theatre Group’s L.A. Writers’ Workshop. Watch the stage works from an all-women cohort of 10 writers over two weekends.
COST: $25; MORE INFO
Sunday, Sept. 11; 1:25 p.m.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
SoFi Stadium
1001 Stadium Dr., Inglewood
Led by QB Justin Herbert, the Chargers kick off their football season facing off against Derek Carr and the Raiders.
COST: Tickets start at $180; MORE INFO
Sunday, Sept. 11; 5 p.m.
Grease / Xanadu
Aero Theatre
1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
American Cinematheque remembers the work of the late Olivia Newton-John, screening her two most popular films Grease (1978) and Xanadu (1980).
COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
Apple Picking at Los Rios Rancho
It’s supposed to be a little cooler this weekend, and if you want to pretend it’s fall, head to Los Rios Rancho in San Bernardino County for apple picking. The farm also has u-pick strawberries, raspberries, tomatoes and peppers (just double-check the website for weather and produce updates). While there, don’t forget to check out the trails and nature walks, country kitchen, entertainment and cider pressing.
Viewing Pick
The Good Fight
The legal drama starring Christine Baranski begins its sixth and final season on Thursday, Sept. 8 on Paramount+. The spinoff of The Good Wife was also created by Robert King and Michelle King, this time with Phil Alden Robinson. When the new season opens, Diane Lockhart (Baranski) struggles with an uneasy sense of déjà vu and questions whether she should head up an African American law firm. Along with Baranski, the season 6 cast includes John Slattery, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Charmaine Bingwa, with Audra McDonald and Andre Braugher. Alan Cumming and Carrie Preston guest star.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- Messhall celebrates its 10-year anniversary in Los Feliz all month long by offering its Mess Burger with fries for $10 — 12-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. weekends. Plus next weekend (Sunday, Sept. 18), Messhall will host an anniversary party from 5 to 8 pm, complete with free BBQ plates, cocktail specials, games and music from DJ Billy Badlove.
- Smog City Brewing Co. in Torrance holds its Smogtoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 12 - 10 p.m. The brewery celebrates the release of this year's Smogtoberfest festival Marzen-style lager. Food trucks and pop-ups include The Berlin Truck, AGL’s Craft Meats, Pasta Selvatica and Shappy's Pretzels. There’s also polka music and ax throwing happening during the festival. And dress to impress in your best lederhosen as Smog City has giveaways for those in costume.
- The 52nd Annual Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest is supposed to kick off this weekend, delivering a Bavarian-style celebration for nine consecutive weekends from Sept. 10 to Nov. 5. Please check the fire and weather conditions before heading up to the mountains.
- On Saturday, Sept. 10, from 3 to 8 p.m., Rodeo39 food hall in Stanton holds a Sip Into Fall night market with food, cold brews, cocktails, live music, games and shopping. In addition to the indoor vendors (Banh Xeo Boys, Buenos Migos, Fika Fika Creamery, etc.), more than two dozen vendors are expected to pop-up in the back parking lot for the outdoor boutique.
- The Los Angeles Times’ Food Bowl continues all month long. This weekend’s events include a Shibumi - The God of Sake Brewing session and Pez Sunday Whole Animal Roast and Beer Fest.