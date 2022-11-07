Support for LAist comes from
News

Wet Weather Could Continue Through Wednesday, Bringing Much-Needed Moisture To Dry SoCal Areas

By  Nate Perez  and Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Nov 7, 2022 10:16 AM
A backyard in the Crescenta Valley, early morning, showing a grey sky above and a garden with a succulent patch in the center
A wet backyard in Crescenta Valley
(Susanne Whatley
/
LAist)
Before you read this story...
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

The wet weather we all woke up to is expected to continue through Tuesday evening, and possibly Wednesday. In addition to the impact on the roads, the rain could cause flooding — and, on the positive side, could get us safely through wildfire season.

According to the National Weather Service, the Los Angeles basin could receive one to three inches of rain between Monday and Wednesday. One to two feet of snow could also fall in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Heavier rain is expected Tuesday, triggering a flood watch in recent burn areas. Experts emphasize the importance of clearing out if it gets too dangerous.

The Brief

"When there's a potential for flash flooding or mud debris flows near burn areas, your life could be in danger,” said NWS meteorologist Todd Hall. “Please heed [any] evacuation orders."

The flood watch remains in effect until Tuesday at 10 p.m.

On the flip side, the rain could also provide some badly needed moisture to dry areas, meaning the risk for wildfires will significantly decrease.

"We're talking about critical fire weather conditions and wildfire potential, and so if we can have this in the fall, this is perfect to alleviate some of the fire weather concerns,” said Hall. “We could get out of this time period relatively unscathed."

