Wet Weather Could Continue Through Wednesday, Bringing Much-Needed Moisture To Dry SoCal Areas

The wet weather we all woke up to is expected to continue through Tuesday evening, and possibly Wednesday. In addition to the impact on the roads , the rain could cause flooding — and, on the positive side, could get us safely through wildfire season.

According to the National Weather Service, the Los Angeles basin could receive one to three inches of rain between Monday and Wednesday. One to two feet of snow could also fall in the San Gabriel Mountains.

So how much snow will get get in the mountains? We expect 6-12" above 6000 feet, & locally more in the San Gabriels, possibly up to 20". This means full-on winter driving - be prepared!! Chains and snow tires, warm clothes, gloves, shovel. #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/9TnWBf5uuq — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 7, 2022

Heavier rain is expected Tuesday, triggering a flood watch in recent burn areas. Experts emphasize the importance of clearing out if it gets too dangerous.

"When there's a potential for flash flooding or mud debris flows near burn areas, your life could be in danger,” said NWS meteorologist Todd Hall. “Please heed [any] evacuation orders."

The flood watch remains in effect until Tuesday at 10 p.m.

On the flip side, the rain could also provide some badly needed moisture to dry areas, meaning the risk for wildfires will significantly decrease.

How much rain are we expecting with the upcoming storm? This graphic shows storm total liquid water (we will have snow in the mountains) expected from tonight-Wednesday. Make sure your property is ready! #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/OG7DXPsqbZ — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 6, 2022

"We're talking about critical fire weather conditions and wildfire potential, and so if we can have this in the fall, this is perfect to alleviate some of the fire weather concerns,” said Hall. “We could get out of this time period relatively unscathed."