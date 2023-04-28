LA To Honor Former Mayor Richard Riordan At Memorial Mass

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

The city of Los Angeles is remembering former mayor Richard Riordan this afternoon, who died earlier this month at the age of 92.

A memorial Mass will begin at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels at 2 p.m., and can be viewed here:



How to watch

Archbishop Jose Gomez will lead the Mass and Mayor Karen Bass is scheduled to speak.

Today's L.A. Council meeting has been canceled in honor of the former mayor.

About the service

About Riordan's life and career

Riordan served as mayor from 1993 to 2001. He was a businessman, Korean War veteran, investment banker and lawyer before throwing his hat into politics. He was 62 years old when he was elected mayor.

Analysts say Riordan's stewardship of the rebuilding effort after the 1994 Northridge earthquake was one of his most noteworthy accomplishments. He ensured the 10 Freeway was rebuilt about two-and-a-half months after the quake, when some engineers had predicted it would take over a year.

In a statement following his death, Bass said, "In the wake of the Northridge earthquake, Mayor Riordan set the standard for emergency action — he reassured us and delivered a response with an intensity that still pushes us all to be faster and stronger amidst crisis."

Riordan was a moderate Republican known for supporting LGBTQ and immigrant rights, along with the right to abortion.

While he was liberal on social issues, Riordan was an economic conservative. He staunchly opposed efforts to raise the minimum wage in L.A. and fought efforts to raise taxes to pay for city services.

“He was probably the last of the moderate Republicans in L.A. and California politics along with Arnold Schwarzenegger at a time when there were a lot more Republicans in L.A.,” said Raphael Sonenshein, executive director of the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs at Cal State L.A.

But Riordan couldn’t rise in the GOP. In 2002, he ran for governor of California, but lost to Bill Simon in the Republican primary.