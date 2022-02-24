Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Watch: President Biden Addresses Russian Attack On Ukraine

By  LAist Staff
Published Feb 24, 2022 9:26 AM
A shell lies in grass surrounded by debris as people stand around it.
Police and security personnel inspect gather by the remains of a shell landed in a street in Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway.
(Sergei Supinksy
/
AFP via Getty Images)
LAist relies on you to stay independent.
Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

President Joe Biden spoke to the nation Thursday about Russia's attack and invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian military, along with separatists supported by Russia, launched attacks on Ukraine's northern, eastern, and southern borders early Thursday morning local time.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared martial law and called on the public to remain calm.

In a statement released late Wednesday, Biden said Russia would be held accountable for its "unprovoked and unjustified attack." He added:

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
"President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way."

You can watch the president's address below:

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories