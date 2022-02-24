Watch: President Biden Addresses Russian Attack On Ukraine

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

President Joe Biden spoke to the nation Thursday about Russia's attack and invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian military, along with separatists supported by Russia, launched attacks on Ukraine's northern, eastern, and southern borders early Thursday morning local time.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared martial law and called on the public to remain calm.

In a statement released late Wednesday, Biden said Russia would be held accountable for its "unprovoked and unjustified attack." He added:

"President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way."

You can watch the president's address below: