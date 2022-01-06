Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

21-Year Veteran Firefighter Dies In Rancho Palos Verdes Fire, Department 'Devastated'

By  Caitlin Hernández
Published Jan 6, 2022 2:15 PM
A photo collage with a portrait of Flagler on the left and "In Remembrance. Fire Fighter Jonathan Flagler. Last Alarm: January 6, 2022" on the right. In the background are hands with white gloves folding a United States flag.
Jonathan Flagler served as a firefighter since 2002.
(Courtesy of the Los Angeles County Fire Department's Twitter)
LAist relies on your reader support.
Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department has identified the firefighter killed while responding to an overnight structure fire in Ranchos Palos Verdes.

Jonathan Flagler was overcome with smoke and fire, according to interim county Fire Chief Anthony Marrone. His crew responded to a residential structure fire in Rancho Palos Verdes at around 2:49 a.m.

“He put out a mayday for assistance from the other firefighters that were at the scene, and they were able to quickly locate him, rescue him and start the life-saving procedures as necessary,” Marrone said in a press conference. “I'm sure he had no idea when he left when he put his equipment on that sadly he wouldn't be coming back. But we are devastated by this loss.”

Flagler was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, where he was later pronounced dead.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The department announced the loss Thursday morning on Twitter.

“We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the fallen firefighter’s family, friends, and loved ones along with everyone in our department who is mourning this heartbreaking loss,” read the statement.

Flagler was a 21-year veteran firefighter who was “one of our bravest,” Marrone said. He first worked 19 years in the city of Vernon before joining the county fire department in October 2020.

“Right now, the fire department's priority is the care of his wife and two teenage boys and the care and support of our fire family — and those are the brothers and sisters in uniform today who are serving the residents and communities that we are sworn to protect,” Chief Marrone said.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

In a news conference where L.A. city officials provided an update on the city's response to Covid earlier today, Mayor Eric Garcetti called or a moment of silence to honor Flagler.

The Brief
What questions do you have about Southern California?