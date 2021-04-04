Barriers To Access Mean Unequal Vaccine Rates Among Undocumented Californians

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

State data shows that fewer than 20% of COVID-19 vaccines administered in California have gone to Latinos, with even fewer going to people who are undocumented.

Belinda Escobosa, national senior counsel for the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, said there are a number of issues preventing the Latino community from accessing the injections.

“We have barriers such as a lack of trust in the healthcare system, worries about sharing personal information, and also just misinformation or disinformation,” she said.

The vaccination appointment system is also largely conducted online, which adds yet another hurdle.

“The system is set up really for people who have Internet access, computers, email, speak English, and have transportation,” Escobosa said. “That's not necessarily true for the Latino community, and definitely not for the undocumented immigrants community.”

COVID-19 vaccinations are available for free. Proof of citizenship is not required and vaccine providers are not allowed to ask about immigration status.