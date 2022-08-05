Bill Calls For California To Issue ID To Any Undocumented Immigrant

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Nearly a decade ago, California became one of the first states to allow an undocumented immigrant to get a driver’s license, which doubles as a critical piece of ID.

The state says more than 1 million immigrants have since obtained the modified licenses, which let them do everything from opening a bank account and applying for housing to signing up for a library card or ordering cell phone service.

But immigrant advocates say just as many, if not more immigrants, were left out of the process because they can’t or don’t drive — including some older adults, people with disabilities and a disproportionate number of women, who are less likely to have access to a car.

A bill before state lawmakers attempts to close the gap by proposing California issue ID cards available to any resident regardless of their legal status or whether they drive.

Yanet Martinez, an undocumented pupusa vendor in Los Angeles, said she has not applied for a driver’s license because she can’t afford a car. Without an official ID, she said it’s been hard to fully participate in society since emigrating from El Salvador a dozen years ago.

“I believe we deserve to be able to be part of our communities, to contribute our full hearts to our communities, to be seen,” said Martinez, a 56-year-old mother of five. With an ID, she said, she could do things like open a bank account and apply for health care services.

Hoping to leave street vending and land office work, Martinez has been taking computer classes. But she said she ran into a roadblock this week when upon completion of a course, she was told she could not receive certification without government-issued ID.

“Just because I didn’t have my ID, I cannot improve my work, my life,” said Martinez, who has been speaking out about the bill as a volunteer with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles.

Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D-South Los Angeles) makes the case for giving a state-issued ID to undocumented immigrants. (Josie Huang/LAist)

The bill has passed out of the state Assembly and is moving through the Senate.

A coalition of immigrant rights groups including CHIRLA and Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Southern California tried to drum up momentum for the bill at an event outside the Pasadena Job Center on Friday with politicians including its co-author Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D-South Los Angeles).

Jones-Sawyer had voted for passage of the driver’s license bill in 2013, which was criticized by opponents for rewarding people who were in the country illegally. The assemblymember said he is not seeing the same controversy surrounding the ID bill because fears of the driver’s licenses being abused have not come to pass.

“What we're finding out is people use it for the right reason — getting a job, putting a roof over your head, being able to cash your checks and be employed,” Jones-Sawyer said.