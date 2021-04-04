Unaccompanied Migrant Children May Be Housed At Camp Roberts In Central CA

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

The federal government may house unaccompanied migrant children on an Army National Guard base in California.

On Friday, the Pentagon approved the use of Camp Roberts to temporarily house children who were traveling alone.

It was not immediately clear if, or how many, children could be placed at the camp, which is located along the Salinas River in central California.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has said the camp is "under active consideration."

The department has not yet finalized its decision. Border authorities encountered more than 9,000 children without a parent in February, the highest single month since May 2019, when more than 11,000 unaccompanied minors came to the border.