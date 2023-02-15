UCLA Wants You To Help Them Find Extraterrestrial Life

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

For the past seven years, one of the world’s largest telescopes has been scanning the galaxy and hoovering up all kinds of radio signals. Now, UCLA’s SETI (which stands for “Search for extraterrestrial intelligence“), says they need your help digging through the dataset to find out if one of those signals came from another civilization.



What UCLA SETI is looking for: The team is monitoring a narrow band of radio signals that they say would come, not from nature, but from an engineered device. The problem is there’s a lot of interference from human made crafts, like GPS satellites. “The assumption is that another civilization is transmitting radio waves at high power,” said Jean Luc-Margot, the UCLA professor who’s leading the program. “If we can identify one of these signals and show that it comes from an extraterrestrial location, it’ll be pretty compelling evidence that there’s another civilization out there.”

What you’ll be doing: They need people to review images of radio signals and help to classify them. They’ll then use the dataset to train AI to more swiftly process images in the future. If you do manage to find an exceptional signal, the team at UCLA will then review it, and if it warrants further investigation, the broader scientific community will get involved. “We’ve all seen signals that got us excited for a few minutes, but very quickly we find out that the signal doesn’t survive additional scrutiny,” said Luc-Margot.

The signals could be quite old: The team is scanning the entire galaxy, and considering that it takes light 100,000 thousand years to travel across the Milky Way, it could be some time between when a signal was sent and when we received it. Who knows if those who transmitted it are even still around.

How to participate: There are about 7,500 images uploaded right now at AreWeAlone.Earth that you can look into. The team hopes to classify as many as 100,000 signals over time.