Yes, LA, It's Oscar Time Again. Here Are All The Places You Won't Be Able To Walk Or Drive In Hollywood
The Academy Awards are coming up this Sunday, March 12, and for Angelenos, that means traffic will be a s*%#show in and around the Dolby Theatre. Sure, sure, celebrities will be out! Glitter and glamour! But try driving from East Hollywood to West Hollywood within days of the event and the sheen will rapidly wear off.
Anyway, *takes long drag of cigarette, jadedly* street closures started on Feb. 19 and will continue until several days after the show. The following locations are already shut down:
Closed now
Roads:
- All lanes of Hollywood Boulevard from the southeast corner of Orange Drive to Highland Avenue.
- East and west curb lanes on Orange Drive from Hollywood Boulevard to Orchid Alley.
- Orchid Alley from Orange Drive to Orchid Street.
- North curb lane of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive.
- South curb lane of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive.
Sidewalks/Pedestrian crossings:
- North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive, allowing 8-foot pedestrian access.
- South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue, allowing 8-foot pedestrian access.
- Pedestrian crosswalk located mid-block on Hollywood Boulevard between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue.
- Hawthorn Alley behind El Capitan Theatre, from 300 feet east of Orange Drive east to the “T” alley.
- Hawthorn Alley on the east side of the El Capitan Theatre from Hollywood Boulevard south 210 feet to “T” of east/west alley.
Additionally, on March 10:
- Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive.
Saturday, March 11 closures
These additional closures go into effect early on the day prior to the Oscar awards ceremony:
12:01 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Monday
- Close north and south sidewalk of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive.
6 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Monday
- Orchid Street from 60 feet south of Franklin Boulevard to Orchid Alley (access only to local residents, emergency vehicles and hotel loading.)
- Orange Drive from Orchid Alley to Hollywood Boulevard (access only to local residents, emergency vehicles and hotel loading.)
10 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Monday
- North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive. Pedestrian traffic rerouted to south sidewalk.
- Johnny Grant Way from Highland Avenue to Orchid Street.
About the metro station
- No stops at the MTA Hollywood/Highland station from the last regularly scheduled train on Saturday, March 11 until the first scheduled train after 6 a.m. on Monday, March 13.
March 12: Oscar ceremony day closures
12:01 a.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday
Keep in mind that access on streets that end at or intersect with Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue may be restricted at the discretion of the LAPD and LADOT.
Starting at midnight on the day of the ceremony through 6 a.m. the next morning, here's a list of the areas where access will be limited:
Additional street closures:
- Hawthorn Alley from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue.
- Orange Drive from Hollywood Boulevard to Lanewood Avenue.
Where you can't walk:
- No pedestrians: North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue.
- No access to cross alley on south sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard directly in front of the north-south Hawthorn Alley.
- No pedestrians: West sidewalk of Highland Avenue from Hollywood Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard.
- No pedestrians: West curb of Highland Avenue from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Boulevard (until 9 a.m.) .
Limited access for pedestrians:
- Limited access: South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue (8 feet of passage for pedestrians).
- East sidewalk and curb lane of Highland Avenue from Yucca Street to Sunset Boulevard will also have 8-feet for pedestrian access (south of Hollywood Boulevard only).
4 a.m. Sunday through 4 a.m. Monday
Additional street closures:
- Highland Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Franklin Avenue.
- Hollywood Boulevard from La Brea Boulevard to Orange Drive.
- Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard.
Where pedestrians can't walk:
- North and south crosswalks on Hollywood Boulevard at the Highland Avenue intersection.
Local residents, business access and emergency vehicles only:
- Hawthorn Avenue between Orange Drive and La Brea Boulevard.
- Hawthorn Avenue between Highland Avenue and McCadden Place.
- McCadden Place between Yucca Street and Hollywood Boulevard.
- Yucca Street between Highland Avenue and Wilcox Avenue.
- Wilcox Avenue between Sunset Blvd and Cahuenga Boulevard Restrict.
-
The location in East Hollywood is the fourth official crosswalk to replace Crosswalk Collective LA's "unauthorized" efforts. Other DIY crosswalks have been removed by city officials.
-
LA's Bad Weather Created Even More Potholes. Here’s How To Get Money For Repairs If Your Car Is DamagedStep one: Pull out that phone and snag photos of the pothole and car damage.
-
If you’ve ever seen a street name that has multiple versions like drive, place and road, this one’s for you. It makes little sense now, but there’s an old reason for it.
-
The goal is to reduce the often inequitable police enforcement of crossing the street. In Los Angeles, nearly a third of citations each year are written to Black pedestrians, who make up about 9% of the city’s population.
-
L.A. parking rules are confusing (and enraging). This guide will help.
-
We all know LAX is a necessary evil, but can that ever change? Here’s your guide to the airport’s hacks, history and future.