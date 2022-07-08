The New 6th Street Bridge Opens This Weekend In LA

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

The new 6th Street Viaduct will open to the public on Sunday. Spanning the Los Angeles River, the bridge connects the Arts District and Boyle Heights.

Construction on the project — billed as the largest bridge project in city history — began in 2016 with the demolition of the beloved old bridge. Councilmember Kevin de León said the replacement was necessary because the existing bridge, constructed in 1932, could not withstand an earthquake.

"Anyone and everyone who would have been on that bridge if the earthquake were to hit L.A. would have perished," he said. "It just was not seismically solid any longer."

The new bridge, which cost $588 million dollars, features arches with color-changing LED lights. A new 12-acre park below it has access to the L.A. River.

The iconic 6th Street Bridge connecting downtown Los Angeles with its eastern districts is reflected in the Los Angeles River after its closure to traffic on Jan. 27, 2016. (Mark Ralston / AFP via Getty Images) A view from the new $588 million 6th Street Bridge, which opens Sunday to the public after the historic bridge was shut down in 2016 due to eathquake safety concerns. (Julia Paskin /LAist)

"We're going to have three soccer fields and basketball courts, open space," said de León. "In a city that's always historically been parked starved ... this is a huge added benefit."

The crew that build the bridge was one of the largest female crews of any public works projects in the nation, according to officials.

A grand opening on the bridge will be held Friday evening, and pedestrian and bike traffic will be allowed starting on Sunday at 11 a.m. Cars will be allowed after 7 p.m. Sunday night.

De León said he expects the new bridge to become as iconic as the Hollywood Sign or the Griffith Observatory.

"It's a new, iconic symbol for the city of L.A., [and] it's also a rebirth," he said. "I think it's going to bring a lot of pride to L.A. as a whole, but especially for folks on the east side."

While the bridge separates pedestrian traffic from bikes and cars with a concrete barrier, safety advocates are raising concerns that rubber boards and bollards intended to protect cyclists are not sufficient.

Construction workers put the finishing touches on the new 6th Street Viaduct. (Raquel Natalicchio for LAist)

A view of the new 6th Street Viaduct connecting Boyle Heights to downtown L.A.. The bridge is scheduled for reopening July 9 and 10th. (Raquel Natalicchio for LAist)

The view of a ramp on the newly constructed 6th Street Viaduct connecting Boyle Heights with downtown L.A. (Raquel Natalicchio for LAist)

Councilmember Kevin de León speaks with workers on the 6th Street Viaduct ahead of its opening. (Raquel Natalicchio for LAist)

Bike lanes on the newly constructed 6th Street Viaduct. The city claims rubber boards and bollards protect the lanes — not yet installed at the time of the photo — but community activists claim it is not sufficient protection for cyclists. (Julia Paskin / LAist)