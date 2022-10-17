Support for LAist comes from
OC Bus Service Will Not Be Interrupted, For Now

By  Tyler Wayne  and Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Oct 17, 2022 12:43 PM
An OC Bus has a blue top and a bicycle on the rack in front.
After warning that interruptions in service were possible Monday, OCTA officials said that service would be regular as talks resume.
(Courtesy OCTA)
A bus strike in Orange County has been averted, at least for now.

Bus service will continue Monday, with possible delays, as the O.C. Transportation Authority continues contract negotiations with Teamsters Local 952, the union representing transit mechanics.

According to a statement released by OCTA, the office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom reached out to both parties late Sunday to request that they continue negotiating.

Local 952, which represents 150 O.C. bus mechanics, said in a statement last week that they'd hoped to avoid a strike.

The Brief

“We remain committed to doing what it takes to avoid a labor action that would disrupt transportation services for thousands of daily Orange County riders,” said Eric Jimenez, Local 952 Secretary-Treasurer.

However, Jimenez added that the union believed OCTA was not bargaining in good faith.

“OCTA must address wages, health care costs, the lack of pension increases for well over a decade, and some key non-economic issues,” he said.

Union members voted to strike last Wednesday.

The two parties have been in negotiations since May, and have met 25 times since then, according to the Local 952. The current contract ended on Sept. 30.

OCTA Chairman Mark A. Murphy, who is also the Mayor of Orange, expressed relief that bus service would not be interrupted.

“OC Bus is a critical public service for tens of thousands of Orange County residents,” he said. “I’m very happy that service will continue.”

