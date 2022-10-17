OC Bus Service Will Not Be Interrupted, For Now

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

A bus strike in Orange County has been averted, at least for now.

Bus service will continue Monday, with possible delays, as the O.C. Transportation Authority continues contract negotiations with Teamsters Local 952, the union representing transit mechanics.

According to a statement released by OCTA, the office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom reached out to both parties late Sunday to request that they continue negotiating.

Local 952, which represents 150 O.C. bus mechanics, said in a statement last week that they'd hoped to avoid a strike.

“We remain committed to doing what it takes to avoid a labor action that would disrupt transportation services for thousands of daily Orange County riders,” said Eric Jimenez, Local 952 Secretary-Treasurer.

However, Jimenez added that the union believed OCTA was not bargaining in good faith.

“OCTA must address wages, health care costs, the lack of pension increases for well over a decade, and some key non-economic issues,” he said.

Union members voted to strike last Wednesday.

The two parties have been in negotiations since May, and have met 25 times since then, according to the Local 952. The current contract ended on Sept. 30.

OCTA Chairman Mark A. Murphy, who is also the Mayor of Orange, expressed relief that bus service would not be interrupted.

“OC Bus is a critical public service for tens of thousands of Orange County residents,” he said. “I’m very happy that service will continue.”