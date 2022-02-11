Support for LAist comes from
We Explain L.A.
Transportation and Mobility

OC Bus Drivers Could Strike Next Week As Negotiations With Transit Agency Continue

By  Camila Thur de Koos
Published Feb 11, 2022 2:03 PM
A bus driver is sitting down in the driver's seat looking down what could be a phone or another device.
(Photo by Marjan Blan | @marjanblan Unsplash)
Orange County bus drivers could strike as soon as Tuesday, as negotiations continue between the OC Transit Authority and employees.

“No one wants to see a strike,” said Margie Stites, a spokeswoman for the Teamsters 952 union, which represents the drivers. “We want to see this get settled.”

Joel Zlotnik, OCTA’s strategic communications manager, said in the event there is no agreement, transit officials are asking the state to intervene.

The transit agency appealed to Gov. Gavin Newsom in a letter for a “cooling-off period” to keep service running while the groups keep talking.

OCTA employs about 600 bus drivers, and OCTA fixed-route buses average daily ridership of 70,000. The OCTA and the union have been negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement since Jan. 28, 2021, according to the letter sent to Newsom.

Stites said the union doesn’t believe the governor can intervene. The union is also in talks with the governor’s office.

