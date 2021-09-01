Labor Day Travel: LAX Officials Say 'Pack Your Patience' As COVID Precautions Continue To Be Enforced

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

As many people prepare for Labor Day getaways, Los Angeles International Airport officials are asking travelers to plan ahead.

Between Sept. 3 and Sept. 7, approximately 3,300 flights are scheduled to depart from LAX, which is double the number of flights from the same time last year.

LAX spokesperson Heath Montgomery advises travelers to be aware of COVID testing and vaccination rules at their destination, and to wear masks at the airport and on flights. He also asks that people exercise patience with workers and other passengers.

“We've all seen the stories of people acting up on aircraft 30,000 feet up in the sky and there's really no reason to do that,” said Montgomery. “So we're asking everybody to ‘pack your patience,’ as they say, and realize that everybody is just trying to get where they're going.”

LAX is offering rapid PCR testing and the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine to travelers with no appointment, insurance or citizenship information required. Around 10,000 people have gotten vaccinated at the airport since early June.

Travelers also have the option to order meals while waiting in airport terminals. A newly launched robot named Nom Nom helps delivery workers carry food to waiting passengers.

Travel still isn’t back to pre-pandemic levels. Airport officials report that there are approximately 78% of the number of passengers this year that there were at the same time in 2019.