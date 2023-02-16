Why High-Speed Rail To Vegas Means Bighorn Sheep And Other Wildlife Will Get New Crossings

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

State officials announced this week that they will build three wildlife crossings over a high-speed rail system that will soon run between Los Angeles area to Las Vegas.

The crossings will be constructed over Interstate 15, and will also provide passage over the rail line itself. The goal is to keep wildlife in the region — particularly bighorn sheep — safe from moving vehicles and trains.

“Roadways and rail lines must be designed to connect, not divide,” said Governor Gavin Newsom in a statement. “This project will not only protect the precious wildlife and habitat of the Mojave Desert region but will also get people between Las Vegas and Southern California safely and efficiently — preserving one of the most popular corridors in our state.”



Why it matters

Wildlife fatalities on Southern California roads remain a chronic and troubling issue. Just this week, another mountain lion was killed after being hit by a car on PCH near Malibu.

A massive crossing over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills is now under construction and many are looking to it as a model forward.

A rendering of what the Liberty Canyon Wildlife Corridor will look like upon completion. Also known as the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing (named for one of its largest donors), the project will provide safe passage over the 101 freeway at a dangerous bottleneck for animals. (Courtesy Living Habitats)

About the high-speed line

The green lines indicate the high-rail line. Yellow and red show connections on other trains. (Courtesy Brightline)

The 218-mile high-speed rail system is being built by Brightline West, which is privately owned and based in Florida. The company is working with Caltrans and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Brightline West. Stops are planned for:



Rancho Cucamonga

Hesperia

Apple Valley

Las Vegas

Additional connections to Los Angeles will be made via Metrolink.

About the planned crossings

All three crossings will be located in San Bernardino County; near:



Zzyzx Road

Mountain Pass

Rasor Road

What's next

According to reports from late 2022, construction for the electric, high-speed rail system could break ground this year.