Climate and Environment

Another Mountain Lion Is Killed After Being Hit By A Car In Malibu

By  Rebecca Gutierrez
Published Feb 15, 2023 11:50 AM
A mountain lion walks on a trail at night, illuminated by a camera flash
An un-collared mountain lion, like the one pictured, was struck and killed in Malibu Tuesday night.
(Courtesy National Parks Service)
IN THIS ARTICLE

Topline:

The mountain lion was hit last night on Pacific Coast Highway near Leo Carrillo State Beach.

What happened

An adult male mountain lion was struck around 6:30 p.m Tuesday. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) was notified at about 7 p.m. and contacted a local veterinarian to prepare for possible treatment. But when they arrived, it became clear the lion's injuries — which included broken bones, lacerations and likely internal injuries — would be fatal.

The mountain lion died on scene at around 9:30 p.m.

Not collared

Numerous mountain lions in the area are collared, tracked, and studied by the National Park Service, but this particular lion was not, so scientists did not have any additional information about him.

Deadly roads

According to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, which tracks mountain lions in the region, as of December at least 32 mountain lions (collared and uncollared) have been killed by vehicles on roads.

The death of P-22, our most famous local mountain lion, was attributed in part to a collision with a car in the weeks before he was euthanized.

What we can do

The CDFW says drivers need to be aware of the potential for wildlife to be crossing our roads.

"Unfortunately, wildlife cross roadways, freeways and highways to get to areas where they feel they have better opportunities in food, companionship, etc.," said Tim Daly, CDFW public information officer. "So we just ask that drivers remain aware of that possibility and, at night, drive with your lights on."

What's next

Last April, workers broke groundon what will be the world’s largest wildlife crossing. The Wallis Annenberg Liberty Canyon Wildlife Crossing with cross eight lanes of the 101 Freeway and is expected to be complete by 2025.

Eleven animals, a coyote, deer, rabbit, mountain lion, bobcat, eagle, bat, toad, aunt, and lizard, are depicted in circles around a depiction of the wildlife crossing.
A breakdown of the some of the biodiversity of wildlife that would benefit from the crossing.
(Living Habitats/National Wildlife Federation)
