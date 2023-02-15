Another Mountain Lion Is Killed After Being Hit By A Car In Malibu
Topline:
The mountain lion was hit last night on Pacific Coast Highway near Leo Carrillo State Beach.
What happened
An adult male mountain lion was struck around 6:30 p.m Tuesday. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) was notified at about 7 p.m. and contacted a local veterinarian to prepare for possible treatment. But when they arrived, it became clear the lion's injuries — which included broken bones, lacerations and likely internal injuries — would be fatal.
The mountain lion died on scene at around 9:30 p.m.
Not collared
Numerous mountain lions in the area are collared, tracked, and studied by the National Park Service, but this particular lion was not, so scientists did not have any additional information about him.
Deadly roads
According to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, which tracks mountain lions in the region, as of December at least 32 mountain lions (collared and uncollared) have been killed by vehicles on roads.
The death of P-22, our most famous local mountain lion, was attributed in part to a collision with a car in the weeks before he was euthanized.
What we can do
The CDFW says drivers need to be aware of the potential for wildlife to be crossing our roads.
"Unfortunately, wildlife cross roadways, freeways and highways to get to areas where they feel they have better opportunities in food, companionship, etc.," said Tim Daly, CDFW public information officer. "So we just ask that drivers remain aware of that possibility and, at night, drive with your lights on."
What's next
Last April, workers broke groundon what will be the world’s largest wildlife crossing. The Wallis Annenberg Liberty Canyon Wildlife Crossing with cross eight lanes of the 101 Freeway and is expected to be complete by 2025.
-
Alternative headline: A Coyote's Guide To Mating in L.A. But it's really more for humans.
-
The mountain lion's death comes about a month after the beloved P-22 was euthanized.
-
With two hikers still missing — one the well-known actor Julian Sands — expert mountaineers say the usual scarcity of snow in the L.A.-area makes it especially hard to get enough experience to safely venture out in harsh conditions.
-
-
For the last decade, the cougar called Griffith Park home and lived a remarkably adventurous life.
-
Why California's Cute, Troubled And Disruptive Wild Burros Are In Danger Of Causing 'Catastrophic Harm'It’s hard not to find the curious, fuzzy-eared equids endearing. Many do. But they can also mow down vegetation, stomp on the homes of native species and even disrupt military operations.