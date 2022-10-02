Support for LAist comes from
Transportation and Mobility

About Those Painful Prices At California Gas Pumps

By  Nate Perez
Published Oct 2, 2022 8:55 AM
At the corner of Fairfax Ave. and Olympic Blvd. a Shell stations lists gallons of gas at $7.39 9/10 for regular; $7.79 9/10 for plus and $7.99 9/10 for V-Power.
The price of gas on Sept. 21, 2022 when costs started to go up for the first time in almost 100 days.
(Allison Dinner
/
Getty Images)
Topline:

Drivers in the Los Angeles area are now paying $6.45 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded — Orange and Ventura counties are nearly as price and Riverside and San Bernardino counties are little over $6.30 a gallon. The average price of a gallon nationwide is just under $3.80.

Ouch. What's up? Prices had been dropping much of the summer after soaring past $6 back in March. That started to change Sept. 21. Why? The fuel supply is currently very low due to the planned maintenance on oil refineries. How low? Anlleyn Venegas with the Automobile Club of Southern California says that "West Coast fuel inventories to be at the lowest level in about a decade."

Why that matters. Her colleague Doug Shupe says the state doesn't have a gas pipeline that brings product directly here. California relies on what's produced by local refineries or overseas imports.

"This is all about supply and demand, he said. "And unfortunately, our supply in Southern California is being squeezed very tight."

What can be done: Consumer Watchdog's Jamie Court is calling on Gov. Newsom to request a special legislative session to investigate oil refineries' monthly profits. Currently, they are not required to report California-specific profits.

He adds that oil refineries are required to report what they're making in the West.

"We have five oil refiners that make 97% of the gas in the state? This is a virtual cartel," Court said. "And when a virtual cartel does this, it's not market forces. It's a cartel doing it to drive up the prices and drive up their profits. And that demands a response."

What's next. Oil refineries will have to post their monthly profits made from selling has in California starting in January. Court says then California drivers will know which companies are making big profits during the run-ups at the pump — and how much they are making.

Go deeper. Read SB 1322 on petroleum pricing

