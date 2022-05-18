Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

This Mars Lander Will Soon Retire After 4 Years Of Hard Work

By  Lita Martinez
Published May 18, 2022 2:40 PM
A metallic spacecraft stands on the barren pale orange rocky terrain of Mars. Sticking out on either side of the craft are two wing-like apparatuses at are rounded and fanned. Two yellow cables stick out in front of the craft, with the right one connected o a silver dome shape placed on the ground. The other cable is conncted to a rectangular metal object that has vertical stick that sticks out fo the front.
The InSight Lander ( short for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport) has been on Mars for the past three and a half years collecting seismic and geological data.
(NASA/JPL-Caltech )
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

It's been a busy three and a half years for the InSight team, which is responsible for the Mars lander that’s been collecting seismic and geological information on the red planet.

Since the lander touched down on Mars in 2018, Caltech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory scientists have watched it beam back a constant stream of data from its array of instruments - ranging from cameras to a state-of-the-art seismometer.

Last week the craft picked up a magnitude 5 quake - the largest ever detected on another planet in our solar system other than Earth. A few days later, InSight's available energy fell to a level limiting it to essential functions, signaling the impending end of its mission.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
The Brief

The mission has lasted a year and a half longer than expected, but InSight's running out of power - thanks to the dust collecting on its solar panels.

It will soon begin shutting down and go completely dark by the end of the year.

The lander is near and dear to Bruce Banerdt, the lead scientist for the mission.

"InSight was actually selected on my birthday. So every time InSight has a birthday, I have a birthday too."

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

But he says its legacy will live on far beyond the craft's functional lifespan.

InSight has proven to be a valuable tool for understanding Mars’ interior in the time its been working.

"We've taken images, and we've made measurements of the surface of Mars for the last 50 years," Banerdt said, "InSight is the first mission that actually shone a light beneath the surface of Mars, and showed us what the rest of the planet looks like."

And that, in turn, is giving scientists clues about how Mars formed billions of years ago.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Lori Glaze, the director of NASA’s Planetary Science Division, says that data is also helping them think differently about the other rocky planets in our solar system – and the thousands of exoplanets that have been found beyond it.

“We will think forward to the sunset of the spacecraft,” she said, “but not the sunset of the science.”

Mission scientists will pour through the lander's data sets for a few more months after its final transmission - which they hope will yield even more discoveries.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories