News

These Grocery Pharmacists Are Rallying For Fair Wages and Staff Increases

By  Tyler Wayne
Published Jun 28, 2022 3:45 PM
Pharmacists in white lab coats thrusts their fists up into the air in front of a gray building. They are each wearing large buttons on their chest (whose text is not legible), except for one pharmacist with glasses who is holding the button in their left hand, the other hand raised in a fist.
Pharmacists from various grocery store chains around L.A. are rallying today for wage increases and hiring of more staff.
(Courtesy URCW770 Twitter)
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Several pharmacy workers and supporters rallied today for a fair contract in West Hollywood. Contract negotiations with the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union
have been ongoing since the former contract ended back in March.

Workers are calling for higher wages, guaranteed health coverage for part time workers, and sufficient staffing at Albertsons, Vons, Ralphs, and Pavilions locations.

Jessica Browley says long hours working as a pharmacist, coupled with an overwhelming workload, has taken its toll.

"I work by myself for four hours everyday Monday through Friday and on weekends I work completely alone," Browley said.

She said having no backup can be stressful.

"So I'm doing all this ... sometimes multitasking ... and being distracted ... going to a million places at once and I'm scared I'm going to make a mistake," Browley said, "and I know my colleagues feel the same."

Contract negotiations are set to resume in a couple of weeks.

We've reached out Kroger and Albertsons and we're waiting for a response.

