The Summit Of The Americas Is In LA Next Week. How Will It Affect Us?

Heads of State from across the continent will be in L.A. today through Friday for the Summit of the Americas. It’s the ninth meeting of its kind and the first time it’s been held in the U.S. since the inaugural summit in Miami in 1994.

The summit will bring leaders together at the LA Convention Center, though some key country leaders such as Mexican president may not attend . They’ll address the most pressing issues of the region, including immigration and human rights, the economy, democracy, and climate change.

It will also bring local traffic headaches and public transportation challenges, especially on Wednesday, when President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive in L.A. Road closures are expected throughout the week, and Angelenos are encouraged to avoid downtown.

Part of why the summit is being held here is because more Angelenos than anywhere else in the U.S. have roots in Latin America. The state department says the Latino community here represents more than 140 countries .

That means the summit has direct implications for many. Latino organizations and their allies are planning protests to make their voices heard on topics including immigration policy, government corruption and human rights. Some of them plan to rally during the week, with one significant protest scheduled for Thursday at Pershing Square. Other protests across the city are also in the works.

A coalition of local activists will protest by holding their own summit, dubbed the People’s Summit . For three days starting June 8, they'll host panels, speakers, and art and music events on topics from democracy and human rights, to feminist futurism, to climate justice.

City officials recommend avoiding areas between the 10 and 101 freeways, and west of the 110 throughout the summit. Expect disruptions among motorcade routes as world leaders arrive in the city. You can get updates by following Caltrans on Twitter @CaltransDist7 and @CaltransHQ.

The L.A. Department of Transportation says there won't be canceled routes during the Summit week, but some stops may be temporarily closed. Detours are likely for DASH routes A, B, E, and F as well as Commuter Express lines 409, 419, 422, 423, 431, 437, 438, 439, 448, 534, and the Union Station/Bunker Hill shuttle. You can follow updates via LADOT’s Rider Alerts page at ladottransit.com/whatsnew and Twitter at @ladotofficial and @ladottransit.

The same goes for L.A. Metro buses and trains. Follow their service updates on Twitter @metrolaalerts.

Here are more details on where to avoid downtown driving next week:



On Thursday, June 9, one southbound traffic lane will be dedicated to emergency vehicles from noon to 10 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway from Coastline Drive to the Santa Monica tunnel.



Connector ramps from the east and westbound 10 Freeway to the 110 Freeway North



The 110 Freeway northbound exits into Downtown LA, including the Pico Boulevard, 9th Street, 6th Street, 4th Street, and 3rd Street exits



The 110 Freeway southbound exits for 6th Street and Wilshire Boulevard



Figueroa Street, north and southbound traffic, between Washington Boulevard and 3rd Street



Pico Boulevard, east and westbound traffic, between Union Avenue and Grand Avenue



7th Street, east and westbound traffic, between Bixel Street and Flower Street



Wilshire Boulevard, east and westbound traffic, between Bixel Street and Flower Street