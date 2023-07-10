Support for LAist comes from
SoCal Hotel Strike Reaches Its Second Wave

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Jul 10, 2023 4:41 PM
People walk around in red shirts with yellow signs that say "On Strike" and "En Huelga."
About 150 hotel workers marched around in a loop in front of InterContinental Hotels downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, July 2.
(Aaricka Washington
/
LAist )
Topline:

Thousands of unionized hotel workers walked off the job today, marking a second wave of strikes.

Why now: Monday's walkouts are affecting eight hotels near LAX. Kurt Petersen, co-president of their union, Unite Here Local 11, says, "We decided that we would be strategic in how we struck. Fourth of July weekend we decided the busiest areas were downtown because of the anime convention. The Fourth of July holiday Santa Monica was booming and so now we're rolling into another area that has an uptick in business where our members are ready."

This comes after the hotel workers took a pause last week to go back to work.

Why it matters: Unite Here Local 11 represents 32,000 hotel workers, including cooks, housekeepers and dishwashers. Unionized workers from 60 area hotels are demanding an immediate $5 an hour raise with raises totaling $11 in 3 years. Other requests include a hospitality workforce housing fund, affordable health care and manageable staffing workloads.

The backstory: Their contract expired June 30 and negotiations between hotel employers and the union have been going on since April.

Go deeper: LA's rent crisis pushes workers to the picket line.

